Poplar Grove Closed Until Monday, July 20th for Terminal Cleaning

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Vancouver, BC | On July 16, 2020, Poplar Grove received notice that an employee in the restaurant had tested positive for Covid-19. Although this individual was not showing any symptoms, and wore a mask and gloves while at work, Poplar Grove immediately shut down the tasting room and the restaurant upon receiving the news.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately shut down the winery tasting room and the restaurant so that we could consult with the Interior Health Authority to determine the next steps to ensure the safety of our valued guests and staff” said Tony Holler, Owner and President of Poplar Grove.

The Interior Health Authority have assured us that because of our diligent policies and safety and sanitation procedures there is no significant risk to the public or our staff and therefore, they are not recommending testing or self-isolation of contacts. We were advised to do a Terminal Sanitization and told that we can re-open as early as tomorrow; however, Poplar Grove will temporarily close for 3 days to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitation to prepare for a safe reopening. The winery will reopen on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Though we are confident that the procedures we have in place have ensured the safety of our guests, anyone that visited the Restaurant at Poplar Grove on Saturday, July 11,2020 and Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 5pm – close and are concerned can receive further direction from the BC Center for Disease Control Website.

We appreciate your understanding and your continued support. We are all in this together.

About Poplar Grove Winery | Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric farm more than 100 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.