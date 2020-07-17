Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Closed Until Monday, July 20th for Terminal Cleaning

Portrait

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Vancouver, BC | On July 16, 2020, Poplar Grove received notice that an employee in the restaurant had tested positive for Covid-19. Although this individual was not showing any symptoms, and wore a mask and gloves while at work, Poplar Grove immediately shut down the tasting room and the restaurant upon receiving the news.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately shut down the winery tasting room and the restaurant so that we could consult with the Interior Health Authority to determine the next steps to ensure the safety of our valued guests and staff” said Tony Holler, Owner and President of Poplar Grove.

The Interior Health Authority have assured us that because of our diligent policies and safety and sanitation procedures there is no significant risk to the public or our staff and therefore, they are not recommending testing or self-isolation of contacts. We were advised to do a Terminal Sanitization and told that we can re-open as early as tomorrow; however, Poplar Grove will temporarily close for 3 days to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitation to prepare for a safe reopening. The winery will reopen on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Though we are confident that the procedures we have in place have ensured the safety of our guests, anyone that visited the Restaurant at Poplar Grove on Saturday, July 11,2020 and Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 5pm – close and are concerned can receive further direction from the BC Center for Disease Control Website.

We appreciate your understanding and your continued support. We are all in this together.

About Poplar Grove Winery | Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric farm more than 100 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
Poplar Grove Closed Until Monday, July 20th for Terminal Cleaning
You Need to Try This Schmaltzy, Manchego Cheese-Dusted Latke at Poplar Grove

There are 0 comments

You Need To Try This / The Okanagan

You Need to Try This Schmaltzy, Manchego Cheese-Dusted Latke at Poplar Grove

I've taken in a few fancy latkes before, but nothing quite as decadent or delicious as this one by chef Rob Ratcliffe.

The Okanagan

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

Flats of Joiefarm's signature white wine blend quickly sold out online, but can still be found at a handful of stores.

Community News / The Okanagan

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Looks to Save the Day With Micro Weddings

Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Naramata Inn Puts Spotlight on Okanagan Bounty

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Intelligence Briefs

On Burning Matchsticks and Wondering How Long It Will Take the Restaurant Industry to Recover

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds reckonings aplenty and local Covid case counts growing.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location

I did another walk-through of the space a couple of days ago and found them less than a month away from launch.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Worst Year in Human History and Homeless Campers Not Doing it For Kicks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds wonders about the Cactus Club while branding vodka sodas.

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café

Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Details Summer Packages and Perks for BC Residents

Community News / Downtown

Japanese-Mexican Influenced ‘Marukatsu Cuisine’ Pops Up Inside Gyoza Bar

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Reveals New Menu for July 15 to August 2