Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

One of our favourite local wineries, JoieFarm, quickly sold out of their super convenient and camp cooler-friendly cans of ‘A Noble Blend’ before we could order any online. (We only got word two days ago that they had started selling the Alsace-inspired white wine in flats of 24 250ml cans for $204.) Though the stock is all gone up at JoieFarm, if we move fast we might be able to find some at the following spots stores…

Happy hunting and good sipping!

JoieFarm
Region: The Okanagan
2825 Naramata Rd | 250-496-0073 | WEBSITE
We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find
Naramata’s JoieFarm Reinvents Visitor Experience With Tailgate Tastings, Bookable Blankets, More

There are 0 comments

Heads Up / The Islands

Baja-Inspired ‘Tranquilo’ Restaurant Opens at Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge

Chef Elmark Andres has left the mainland for the serenity of Galiano Island to make some delicious things...

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Looks to Save the Day With Micro Weddings

Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Naramata Inn Puts Spotlight on Okanagan Bounty

Community News / The Okanagan

Laughing Stock Announces Summer Wine Releases, New Tasting Room Details

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Tea and Two Slices

On Friendly Sausage-Makers Gone Bad and Raising Glasses to Park Board Ineptitude

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr likes the border closed and marvels at City Council's lameness.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try Chef Tomoko Tahara’s Breakfast Set at Powell Street’s New ‘Harken’

Inspired by the morning meal of Buddhist Monks, the weekend-only plate includes miso soup, five sides and a bowl of steamed rice.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

Turning a Metal Suitcase Into a Small Camp Kitchen

Instead of being stuffed with cash and handcuffed to a gangster's wrist, this metal suitcase is living its best life.

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want One of These Very Special Bottles of Local Cabernet Franc

The very BC story of this wine - originally made for two Chinatown restaurants - has us wishing for a sip before it's all gone...

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small apartments. (We'll pounce when we see one produced/sold locally.)

Cool Things We Want

We Want to Learn How to Tie All the Knots That Every Camper Should Know

The skills will prove super handy when Covid-19 gets under control and we're all given the green light to go camping in our parks again.