Tickets for 2020 Schoolyard Harvest Dinner ‘At Home Edition’ Now on Sale

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | The Schoolyard Harvest Dinner is Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society’s most anticipated fundraising event of the year. Funds generated from the dinner directly benefit our SOYL (Sustainable Opportunities Youth Leadership) program, which engages and empowers youth.

Traditionally this event has been a long table dinner held on the lawn at David Thompson Secondary. This year, observing restrictions of large group gatherings, Fresh Roots and guests will be connecting and congregating as a community online. Gathering together virtually and celebrating with a delicious, intimate summer meal experience composed of the season’s harvest in support of youth.

For this extra-special year, Fresh Roots is creating summer harvest boxes filled with everything you’ll need to create a beautiful summertime meal experience to share with friends, family, or colleagues at home. The box will include fresh and chef-prepared ingredients for a simple and delicious meal and thoughtful accoutrements like wine and flowers for the table.

Guests will come together online on August 13 at 6:00pm for a celebration and program featuring kitchen tips and tricks from chefs TJ Conwi and Natasha Sawyer about how to compose your plates with the contents of your summer harvest box. Participants from the SOYL program will also share stories about their experiences with Fresh Roots.

Tickets for the Fresh Roots Schoolyard Harvest Dinner *At-Home Edition* can be purchased at eventbrite.

We are excited to offer incentives for folks who’d like to share the experience with others by hosting a larger (safe) gathering or sponsoring a company-wide dinner.