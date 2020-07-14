Gastown’s PiDGiN Reopens Dining Room

The GOODS from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | We are eager to welcome you back. We apologize for waiting a little longer as we wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, their families and for the vulnerable residents in our neighbourhood. With Phase 3 upon us, the numbers paint an optimistic picture for BC, allowing us to open with confidence and security.

Our team has put in a tremendous effort to establish clear policies to go above and beyond the basic requirements laid out by the province. We’re now ready to safely serve our passionate team’s menu with our beloved guests. Feel free to look at our public PiDGiN Covid Handbook to see what we are doing behind the scenes to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety. Also feel free to reach out if you have any questions or critiques as it is a living document and will change over time as our understanding grows.

As stated prior to Covid, we are making a concerted effort to further support our local wineries, distilleries, brewers, farmers, fishers and foragers. Now more than ever this is existentially necessary for us to double down on BC and support our neighbours and our local economy. It is particularly evident in our new tasting menu and accompanied pairings found here on PiDGiN’s website.

We have also moved to Tock for our reservation system. This allows our guests to easily book our chefs table and future events. Head over to Tock to check out the new system and book a table.

For those that still prefer to dine at home FromTo is officially launched and can be ordered here at FromTo and take out is always available.

THIS IS PIDGIN