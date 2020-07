We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Few people would think any of the innovations that have come in our fight against Covid-19 would ever make us hungry, but then along came English Youtuber Andy Clockwise and his quick turnaround of a Krispy Kreme doughnut bag into a vital piece of personal protective equipment…