Wildebeest and Dachi Pairing Up for Collaborative Feast This Thursday (See Menu)

The GOODS from Wildebeest
Vancouver, BC | We’re doing a little collab event with Dachi this Thursday, July 16th from 5:30pm-9:30pm. We’ll be supplying the food — a lot of our hits that people have come to know and love! Menu below:
Savoury
Smoked Castelvetrano Olives
Bone marrow, olive tapenade, sourdough
Subtiiia Ranch Wagyu tartare, chilliwack horseradish, pickled cucumber
Romano beans, porcini pureé, fraser valley hazelnuts, dill
Patty pans, trailing blackberries, fig yoghurt, nasturtium flowers
Green cabbage, 14mo aged miso, pacific seaweed
Lois Lake Steelhead, leek velouté, kohlrabi, pickled shore greens
Klippers Organics Tomato orecchiette, smits goat gouda, basil
Pastrami orecchiette, smits goat gouda, long pepper
The Ribeye (28oz) celeriac pureé, dandelion chimichurri
Sweet
Cherry clafoutis, rumtopf, nootka rose
Dachi will be supplying the beverages, including Sherry for the bone luge! No tickets required, just first come, first serve.
