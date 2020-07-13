Wildebeest and Dachi Pairing Up for Collaborative Feast This Thursday (See Menu)

The GOODS from Wildebeest

Vancouver, BC | We’re doing a little collab event with Dachi this Thursday, July 16th from 5:30pm-9:30pm. We’ll be supplying the food — a lot of our hits that people have come to know and love! Menu below:

Savoury

Smoked Castelvetrano Olives

Bone marrow, olive tapenade, sourdough

Subtiiia Ranch Wagyu tartare, chilliwack horseradish, pickled cucumber

Romano beans, porcini pureé, fraser valley hazelnuts, dill

Patty pans, trailing blackberries, fig yoghurt, nasturtium flowers

Green cabbage, 14mo aged miso, pacific seaweed

Lois Lake Steelhead, leek velouté, kohlrabi, pickled shore greens

Klippers Organics Tomato orecchiette, smits goat gouda, basil

Pastrami orecchiette, smits goat gouda, long pepper

The Ribeye (28oz) celeriac pureé, dandelion chimichurri

Sweet

Cherry clafoutis, rumtopf, nootka rose

Dachi will be supplying the beverages, including Sherry for the bone luge! No tickets required, just first come, first serve.