If you’ve ever seen the mesmerizing 2003 documentary, Alone in the Wilderness, you’ve probably fallen a little in love with the 16mm films of naturalist, photographer and famed loner, Richard Proenneke (if not with the guy himself). This is the National Park Service’s 1977 short film, One Man’s Alaska, which details the fascinating man, the construction of his amazing log cabin on Twin Lakes, and his inspiring life alone in the Alaskan wilds.