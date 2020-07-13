Community News / East Vancouver

New Sling of Summer Cocktails Shaking Things Up at Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Along with its highly anticipated seasonal release of Elderflower Liqueur, Odd Society Spirits is introducing a sling of new summer cocktails to its tasting room.

Odd Society’s bar manager, Olivia Povarchook is steadily creating new drinks and reviving past favourites for the distillery’s menu. In celebration of the return of Elderflower, Povarchook has brought back the beloved Elder Sour made with Elderflower Liqueur, lemon and Ms. Better’s Bitters Miraculous Foamer, along with her new creation, Nectar of Yarrow: Elderflower Liqueur, mezcal, Bittersweet Vermouth and lemon.

Also new to the list, a drink that could very well be the cocktail of the summer, Bettie: Prospector Rye, strawberry infused Mia Amata Amaro, thyme tincture and a dehydrated strawberry sugar rim.

Elderflower was quietly released this past weekend and is already close to sold out. 375mL bottles of the liqueur can be purchased at the distillery for $22 and at select private B.C. liquor, beer and wine stores (prices may vary). Odd Society Spirits will hold on to a supply of Elderflower for its cocktail lounge, open Thursday and Friday from 3pm to 10pm, and Saturday from 1pm to 10pm.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
