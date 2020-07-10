Community News / Gastown

Wildebeest to Present 90's Retro Sausage & Rosé Event at The Diamond in Gastown

Vancouver, BC | Wildebeest’s most famous annual event is back! This time, Sausage & Rosé rewinds with a retro early 90s themed vibe, playing all your favourite R&B and hip-hop music from that period. While practicing proper social distancing and safety measures, join us for an evening of Rosé, house-made sausages, and the iconic tunes of modern music’s golden era. There will be a dance floor to practice your socially distanced throwback moves! For the first time ever, the event will be held at The Diamond in Gastown. Tickets are limited, so act fast!

Bust out your best summer pink attire, and come enjoy our house-made Wagyu, bratwurst, and sweet Italian sausages. Wash it all down with Rosé from Quails’ Gate, Okanagan Crush Pad’s Haywire, Averill Creek Winery, and Luke Lambert Wines!

The tradition of our Sausage & Rosé parties originates back at Abigail’s Party in Kitsilano! For the past few years, the event has been part of Top Drop Canada. This year, we’re keeping the momentum alive at The Diamond on July 19th!

Tickets are $40 plus tax and gratuity.

Location: The Diamond, 6 Powell Street, Gastown
Date: Sunday, July 19th, 2020
Time: 5:00 pm-8:00pm

As per health & safety regulations, we can accept parties of six maximum. We will be strictly adhering to all safety measures mandated by Vancouver Coastal Health. Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.

Please let us know if you plan on joining other ticket holders, so that we may group you together.

ABOUT WILDEBEEST | Located in a refurbished 19th-century building in the heart of Vancouver’s historic Gastown district, Wildebeest offers decadent yet simple country cooking in a multi-level space that features a cocktail bar and lounge, open-concept kitchen, warm and inviting dining room with banquette seating and an intimate ‘Underbelly’ private dining room. Employing classic butchery traditions and contemporary techniques, Chef Ian McHale and the culinary team work closely with nearby farms and suppliers to develop delicious menus that change with the seasons. Dishes are paired with a diverse selection of Old- and New-World wines and a carefully crafted, award-winning cocktail list for a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Wildebeest
Neighbourhood: Gastown
120 West Hastings St. | 604-687-6880 | WEBSITE
