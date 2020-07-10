Strange Fellows Lines Up Bayard, Botanik and Cyclhops Brews for Release

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Galaxy hops from Australia are notoriously hard to get owing to their awesome deliciousness. A while back we secured a shipment from one of our kindest suppliers and were able to brew this Galaxy dry hopped IPA. Lucious and silky with tropical fruit character reminiscent of passionfruit and Tutti-Frutti this is the IPA we love to drink and recommend to everyone that craves hoppy balanced juiciness. It won’t last!

TYPE: Single-hop I.P.A.

AROMA: Tropical fruit punch

FLAVOUR: Tutti-Frutti / Passionfruit / Citrus

CHARACTER: Richly fruity / Balanced / Silky / Full-flavoured

COLOUR: Golden

FOOD PAIRING: Fish tacos / Ceviche / Fish & Chips / Spicy pizza

A.B.V.: 6.5%

RELEASE DATE: Friday, July 10th

BAYARD is back…

…this time he’s raring to accompany you on your summertime adventures in a can!

Hero of many a legend, Bayard the horse outwits any attempt to control him. Fearlessly blazing his own path, he symbolizes a free spirit, not to be tamed. Wild by nature, this Saison is the happenstance of unique yeasts, & with its peppery, fruity aroma & refreshing, dry character, is perfect for celebrating the things we cannot control.

TYPE: Can-conditioned* Farmhouse Saison

AROMA: Earthy / Herbal / Fruity / Peppery

CHARACTER: Dry / Refreshing / Bright

COLOUR: Straw

FOOD PAIRING: Creamy cheese sauces / Eggs / Seafood / Raclette

A.B.V.: 5.5%

BOTANIK | Gin Gose

Gliding silently over the earth, entwining the roots of all things since time began, Snake is considered one of the wisest beings, endowed with the power to poison, heal or expand consciousness. He is revered as the guardian of botanical knowledge & earthly gatekeeper of the secret of immortality. A sip of this German style sour may induce transcendence while mesmerizing with the gin-inspired flavours of juniper berries, black lime, & coriander. Refreshing with a slight saltiness & dry finish, Botanik is just the thing with which to contemplate a higher state of being.

COLOUR Hazy golden

AROMA Lime / Juniper / Coriander

CHARACTER Tart / Refreshing / Salty

PAIRS WITH Fish tacos / Greek salad / Grilled meat

A.B.V. 4.5%

RELEASE DATE July 24th

