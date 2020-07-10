Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Lines Up Bayard, Botanik and Cyclhops Brews for Release

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Galaxy hops from Australia are notoriously hard to get owing to their awesome deliciousness. A while back we secured a shipment from one of our kindest suppliers and were able to brew this Galaxy dry hopped IPA. Lucious and silky with tropical fruit character reminiscent of passionfruit and Tutti-Frutti this is the IPA we love to drink and recommend to everyone that craves hoppy balanced juiciness. It won’t last!

TYPE: Single-hop I.P.A.
AROMA: Tropical fruit punch
FLAVOUR: Tutti-Frutti / Passionfruit / Citrus
CHARACTER: Richly fruity / Balanced / Silky / Full-flavoured
COLOUR: Golden
FOOD PAIRING: Fish tacos / Ceviche / Fish & Chips / Spicy pizza
A.B.V.: 6.5%

RELEASE DATE: Friday, July 10th

BAYARD is back…

…this time he’s raring to accompany you on your summertime adventures in a can!

Hero of many a legend, Bayard the horse outwits any attempt to control him. Fearlessly blazing his own path, he symbolizes a free spirit, not to be tamed. Wild by nature, this Saison is the happenstance of unique yeasts, & with its peppery, fruity aroma & refreshing, dry character, is perfect for celebrating the things we cannot control.

TYPE: Can-conditioned* Farmhouse Saison
AROMA: Earthy / Herbal / Fruity / Peppery
CHARACTER: Dry / Refreshing / Bright
COLOUR: Straw
FOOD PAIRING: Creamy cheese sauces / Eggs / Seafood / Raclette
A.B.V.: 5.5%

BOTANIK | Gin Gose

Gliding silently over the earth, entwining the roots of all things since time began, Snake is considered one of the wisest beings, endowed with the power to poison, heal or expand consciousness. He is revered as the guardian of botanical knowledge & earthly gatekeeper of the secret of immortality. A sip of this German style sour may induce transcendence while mesmerizing with the gin-inspired flavours of juniper berries, black lime, & coriander. Refreshing with a slight saltiness & dry finish, Botanik is just the thing with which to contemplate a higher state of being.

COLOUR Hazy golden
AROMA Lime / Juniper / Coriander
CHARACTER Tart / Refreshing / Salty
PAIRS WITH Fish tacos / Greek salad / Grilled meat
A.B.V. 4.5%

RELEASE DATE July 24th

TASTING ROOM HOURS
SUN – THURS 12-8pm
FRI – SAT 12-9pm

HOME DELIVERY
THURS – SUN

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Lines Up Bayard, Botanik and Cyclhops Brews for Release
Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Thick As Thieves’ Barrel-Aged Wild Saison on Friday

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

The local kids literacy program has been able to secure new spaces, but they need some help in furnishing them...

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

The thin layer of explosive flavour and crispy/chewy texture match all of my late night memories of New York City.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Food Editors Being Jerks and Drinking Wine in Parks Without Permission

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds BBQ history and racism masquerading as 'store policy'.

Diner

Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

How have you been feeling about the reopening of our restaurants? Let us know by answering the following questions...

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Ready to Serve Up South-East Asian Street Food in Cambie Village

The south-east Asian street food restaurant from chef Justin Cheung is set to launch July 15th on Cambie Street.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s Old Bird Reopens Dining Room, Launches Sidewalk Patio

Community News / Gastown

Wildebeest to Present 90’s Retro Sausage & Rosé Event at The Diamond in Gastown

Community News / Main Street

Como Taperia and Paella Guys Team Up for Authentic Paella Experience on the Patio This Sunday

Community News / Downtown East Side

New Brew to Benefit Alibi Room, DTES Women’s Centre, Urban Native Youth Association