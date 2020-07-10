Main Street’s Old Bird Reopens Dining Room, Launches Sidewalk Patio

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | It hasn’t been the same without you in our dining room eating, drinking, laughing and sharing good company! Are you ready to have a cocktail and delicious Chinese food with us again?

We’re open! Our new curb-side patio is first come, first served, but we are also taking reservations for half of the seating of the dining room on our website.

Most importantly, we are committed to the health and safety of our guests and staff. Some of our protocols are listed below…

– A new table arrangement with a safe distance of 6 feet apart between tables subject to BC health & safety rules.

– We will be accepting only groups of six or less.

– No cash payments.

– Sanitizers are available throughout the restaurants and when requested.

– Serving staff will wear masks or face shields and they will stand at a distance while communicating with guests at the tables.

– New cleaning protocols have been developed, and all high-touch surface and food contact surfaces will be sanitized regularly and frequently.

– A Health check on all staff when entering the restaurant.

– A record of all guests contact information for 30 days.

– We will be using single-use paper menus that will be recycled after every use.

We also kindly ask all guests who are displaying any flu-like symptoms to not to enter the restaurant. We have the right to refuse seating guests when in doubt to ensure the safety of everyone dining in.

Meanwhile, we will continue to accommodate our lovely guests who wish to enjoy their meals at home. All of our take out program will continue as usual. Frozen handmade dumplings will also continue to be available by pick up at the restaurant or delivery from Oyster and King.

See you soon!