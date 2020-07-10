Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Introduces Next Level S’mores

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM EAST VAN ROASTERS

Vancouver, BC | East Van Roasters (EVR) just took this classic summertime treat up a notch. Fresh baked graham crackers made with Flourist whole grain red fife flour and Hives For Humanity Honey, housemade vanilla marshmallows using organic cane sugar, and EVR’s own bean-to-bar 70% Dominican Republic chocolate make these S’mores the sweetest thing going this summer. Purchasing EVR S’mores is extra gratifying because it supports all of the good work this social enterprise does mentoring and training women who are re-entering the workforce as well as its commitment to ethically produced cacao and coffee.

The East Van Roasters S’mores Kit is priced at $25 and includes: four marshmallows, eight graham crackers and eight squares of chocolate. The EVR S’mores Kit is available to purchase online for preorder with pickup at East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St. Vancouver) or to be shipped just in time for your next backyard barbecue or camping trip.

ABOUT EAST VAN ROASTERS | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that roasts specialty coffee and makes bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel, East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
