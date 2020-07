For the past few weeks, the preservationists at Dutch Steam Machine have been crystal clear 60 frames per second conversions of the jittery 16mm (12 frames per second) films that American astronauts made on the surface of the moon in the early 1970s. From joyriding the cratered surface in Apollo 16’s four-wheeling Rover (below) to the final descent and landing of Apollo 15 (above), the super smooth results are pretty transfixing!