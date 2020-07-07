Community News / Downtown East Side

New Brew to Benefit Alibi Room, DTES Women's Centre, Urban Native Youth Association

Delta, BC | Alibi Room Dry-Hopped Keller Pils was made in collaboration with our friends at Dageraad, Steel & Oak, Superflux, and Brassneck. Funds from the sale of this beer will go to the Alibi Room, the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, and the Urban Native Youth Association.

Craft beer brings us together. A toast to friends, a family barbecue, neighbours on a patio — community. But community isn’t just about the good times; it’s a promise to be there through the hard times too.

The Alibi Room Dry-hopped Keller Pils was conceived as the result of heartfelt conversations in April between brewery friends. The pandemic shook our industry and challenged the fate of our cherished Alibi Room. It was at those long tables that we first fell in love with craft beer, hastily sketched our own brewery plans, and eventually saw our first beers bringing other people together as well.

But our community isn’t only steel tanks and tap lists. It’s the cities we live in, the lands we stand on, and the neighbours around us. In the last month, we’ve seen and heard our communities and neighbours raise their voices against racial inequality, spurring us to listen and learn, to do better and to be better.

Although the label on this beer states that all proceeds will go to keeping Alibi Room open, we would be remiss if we didn’t see a greater community that needs help right now. So, while part of the proceeds will go towards the survival of Alibi Room, the majority will directly support two organizations working with Indigenous and POC communities in the city.

1. UNYA – Urban Native Youth Association

– At the centre of indigenous youth excellence. Offering support to youth on their journeys by amplifying and celebrating their voices with a vision to empower indigenous youth leading and inspire all nations.

2. Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

– One of the few safe spaces within the Downtown Eastside exclusively for self-identified women and their children. High levels of violence, homelessness, addictions and poverty characterize the Downtown Eastside community.

