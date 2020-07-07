Community News / Main Street

Check Out 33 Brewing Experiment’s Summery New B33r Drop

Portrait

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The first B33r Drop of summer 2020 includes 2 x 500ml can releases and a special 750ml bottle release that’s ‘the bomb’! See details on the latest 3 beers from 33 Brewing Experiment below…


33B-EXP.009.MKVI
BERRY BOMB SOUR
5.1% ABV
TART, JAMMY, JUICY
Inspired by the berry crops of the Fraser Valley, Berry Bomb Sour has blueberries, blackberries and raspberries added for a secondary fermentation before bottling. Light pulpy sweetness with balanced acidity.

33B-EXP.027.MKIII
VIENNA LAGER
4.7% ABV
TOAST, BISCUIT, CRISP
Delicate malts with toasty notes. Balanced hops with slight bitterness and soft floral and spicy flavors. Dry and crisp finish.

33B-EXP.003.MKXVI
COMET HAZY IPA
6.5% ABV
GRASSY, GRAPEFRUIT, MARMALADE
Heavily hopped with British Columbia grown Bredenhoff Farms Comet for a big, resinous aromatic punch followed by candied citrus, fresh grass and pink guava. Sweet and fruity at first, followed by a light grapefruit zest bite.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE


