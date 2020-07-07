Check Out 33 Brewing Experiment’s Summery New B33r Drop

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The first B33r Drop of summer 2020 includes 2 x 500ml can releases and a special 750ml bottle release that’s ‘the bomb’! See details on the latest 3 beers from 33 Brewing Experiment below…



33B-EXP.009.MKVI

BERRY BOMB SOUR

5.1% ABV

TART, JAMMY, JUICY

Inspired by the berry crops of the Fraser Valley, Berry Bomb Sour has blueberries, blackberries and raspberries added for a secondary fermentation before bottling. Light pulpy sweetness with balanced acidity.

33B-EXP.027.MKIII

VIENNA LAGER

4.7% ABV

TOAST, BISCUIT, CRISP

Delicate malts with toasty notes. Balanced hops with slight bitterness and soft floral and spicy flavors. Dry and crisp finish.

33B-EXP.003.MKXVI

COMET HAZY IPA

6.5% ABV

GRASSY, GRAPEFRUIT, MARMALADE

Heavily hopped with British Columbia grown Bredenhoff Farms Comet for a big, resinous aromatic punch followed by candied citrus, fresh grass and pink guava. Sweet and fruity at first, followed by a light grapefruit zest bite.