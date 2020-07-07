Community News / Main Street

Burdock & Co Welcomes Summer With Dining Room Reopening, New Patio Launch

Vancouver, BC | Summer is here and Burdock & Co is excited to welcome warmer weather with the launch of outdoor dining. On Thursday, July 9, the Main Street eatery will open it’s brand-new patio and also resume in-house dining service after a few months of closure during the global pandemic.

Like many businesses across Vancouver, and around the world, Burdock & Co closed in mid-March to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, Owner and Chef Andrea Carlson was determined to continue supporting the local community, as she has done for years by championing local farmers, suppliers and growers. Pivoting her operations, she quickly redirected resources towards the expansion of her Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, offering weekly grocery pick-ups from both Burdock & Co and her sister restaurant Harvest Community Foods. In addition to keeping local kitchens stocked with farm-fresh produce, ethically raised meats and artisan goods, Chef introduced a take-away service so community members could enjoy her delicious meals in the safety of their homes.

As B.C. enters Phase 3 of the Province’s Restart Plan, Burdock & Co is pleased to have received approval to open a patio that will expand the restaurant’s dining space, supporting physical distancing requirements. To ensure the safety of guests and staff, Burdock & Co will not be offering à la carte service; instead, diners may enjoy a four-course set menu that evolves weekly as fresh, seasonal ingredients are harvested ($55 per person). Upcoming menu highlights include tempura with oyster plant and corn cake remoulade; spot prawn raviolo with mascarpone and leek cream; and slow roasted lamb collar with summer onion, mustard and arctic sourdough.

To complement the culinary experience, wine pairings will be available at an additional cost, curated by the talented Jesse Walters. Jesse is returning to Burdock & Co in the role of general manager with a wealth of knowledge in wine theory, sustainable farming and hospitality. Formerly the restaurant’s sommelier, Jesse’s expertise contributed to Burdock & Co’s wine program receiving many honours, including a Platinum Award for Wine Program Excellence at the 2017 and 2018 Vancouver International Wine Festival – a nod to the expertly curated list that brings to guests the best naturalist wines available in the city. At the bar, award-winning Peter Van de Reep – named 2020 B.C.’s Sommelier of the Year – is spearheading Burdock & Co’s cocktail program, developing a spirited new list that employs fresh herbs and fruits, locally made bitters and enticing spices.

Burdock & Co will reopen to the public on July 9, with patio and in-house dining available Thursdays through Sundays from 5-10 p.m. Since the restaurant will operate at reduced capacity with 14 seats on the patio and 14 indoors, guests are encouraged to book reservations. The weekly CSA program will continue to be available, with pickups at Burdock & Co every Wednesday between 4-6 p.m. and at Harvest Community Foods every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. For more information about Burdock & Co or to book a reservation, visit www.burdockandco.com.

Burdock & Co
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2702 Main St. | 604-879-0077 | WEBSITE
