Socially Distanced Hotpot Dining in a Eucalyptus Forest

(via) This being the first (and hopefully last) summer of Covid-19, we’re probably all in a bit of an al fresco mood right about now, even as we remain vigilant about stopping the spread. Social distancing and table spacing is a lot easier in the great outdoors, which is why we remembered MUDA Architects’ cool 2018 design for Garden Hotpot Restaurant in Chengdu, China…

Located in a dreamy eucalyptus forest, the wall-less restaurant weaves its way through the tall white trunks next to a lotus pond, its snaking roof supported by 10ft. high columns and its large tables set far enough apart to meet Phase II protocols.

At the end of 2018, MUDA received a renovation design commission in Sansheng Township, Chengdu. Sansheng Township is located in Chengdu suburb, known as “Chengdu green lung”, with unique natural conditions and ecological resources. MUDA takes this opportunity to integrate hotpot culture with natural ecological environment, creating a restaurant that respects the original ecology and in line with modern consumption style. MUDA decides to eliminate the architectural scale, leaving out walls, only using pillars and boards to lightly hide the building in the woods, letting the building gently integrate with the site and delineating the shape of lake in a light and peaceful way.

If we could have our way, we’d seek a similar construction for Vancouver, perhaps in the form of a new False Creek pier.

