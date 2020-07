the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Our restaurant is evolving right now on a daily basis but what stays strong is our drive to create a very special environment for you, when you are able to spend your evening with us during these times. We are very excited. See you soon.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN JULY 2 – JULY 19

BOOK NOW

Availability is currently limited. Menu is subject to minor changes.

*please contact the restaurant directly with any dietary requests.