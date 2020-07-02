Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Fiore Famiglia on Hunt for Executive Chef

Portrait

the GOODS from Fiore

Vancouver, BC | Fiore Famiglia is a small neighborhood restaurant that focuses on casual Italian dining, featuring handcrafted pizza and fresh pasta.  We opened in Kitsilano in June 2018 and we have been busy and happily serving the neighbourhood ever since. We are currently on a hunt for a new leader for our small kitchen crew. As an Executive Chef you will be the heart of the restaurant. Our kitchen employees will look to you for guidance and education. We are looking for someone personable, energetic and passionate with great teamwork and leadership skills. You must enjoy cooking as you will most likely be on the line four/five nights a week. 

We are looking for someone who:

– Wants to continue their education in Italian cuisine
– Is excited about planning and developing new menus
– Has experience efficient cost management
– Is highly organized, punctual and hard working.
– Has a working knowledge of Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel
– Has 1-2 years experience as a Managing Chef or 2-4 years as a Sous Chef

Please apply via accountskits@fiorerestaurants.ca with a resume and cover letter. Selected candidates will be invited for an interview.

Fiore Restaurant
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1485 West 12th Ave. | 604-558-1485 | WEBSITE
Fiore Famiglia on Hunt for Executive Chef
South Granville’s ‘Fiore’ Returns With Dine-In Service, Delicious ‘Mercato’ Options

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

View From Your Window / Kitsilano

The View From Your Window #201

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Tea and Two Slices

On the Coming Wave of Evictions and Cops Who Don’t Think They’re Racist

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds cops living in mansions and the NHL looking elsewhere.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

The thin layer of explosive flavour and crispy/chewy texture match all of my late night memories of New York City.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Say Mercy on Hunt for Server

Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeks Floor Sommelier & Night Server

Opportunity Knocks / Burnaby

Burnaby’s ‘Mon Paris Patisserie’ on Hunt for Creative, Full-Time Chocolatier

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Savio Volpe Hiring Assistant Managers