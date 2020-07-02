Fiore Famiglia on Hunt for Executive Chef

the GOODS from Fiore

Vancouver, BC | Fiore Famiglia is a small neighborhood restaurant that focuses on casual Italian dining, featuring handcrafted pizza and fresh pasta. We opened in Kitsilano in June 2018 and we have been busy and happily serving the neighbourhood ever since. We are currently on a hunt for a new leader for our small kitchen crew. As an Executive Chef you will be the heart of the restaurant. Our kitchen employees will look to you for guidance and education. We are looking for someone personable, energetic and passionate with great teamwork and leadership skills. You must enjoy cooking as you will most likely be on the line four/five nights a week.

We are looking for someone who:

– Wants to continue their education in Italian cuisine

– Is excited about planning and developing new menus

– Has experience efficient cost management

– Is highly organized, punctual and hard working.

– Has a working knowledge of Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel

– Has 1-2 years experience as a Managing Chef or 2-4 years as a Sous Chef

Please apply via accountskits@fiorerestaurants.ca with a resume and cover letter. Selected candidates will be invited for an interview.