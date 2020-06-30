Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

Portrait


The Writers Exchange is a program that makes literacy exciting and accessible for kids through free mentoring and creative writing projects. Distancing restrictions have made it a challenge for the Writers Exchange to provide a space for all of the kids who want to participate in literacy programming throughout the summer, but the WE team has secured two additional locations to run programs out of over the summer so that they are able to work with as many kids as need the support while still practicing social distancing to keep everyone feeling safe.

Great news, right? Here’s the thing, as the Writers Exchange explains: “Both locations are huge and airy, but they’re also empty!”

That’s where you come in. Do you have any spare tables and chairs that you could lend to the program over the next few months? Even better, do you have a fridge or freezer that you could donate or give to the Writers Exchange for a low price? The team has some people who want to donate food, but they don’t have a fridge or freezer to store the food while they arrange distribution to the kids and families.

If you’re in a position to help with any of the above, please get in touch with:

Anna Forst (Managing Director) at aforst [@] vancouverwe.com
Jennifer MacLeod at jmacleod [@] vancouverwe.com

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

TBT / Strathcona

THROWBACK THURSDAY // Pink Wall Ice Cream Hangs at La Casa Gelato

These two girls were living in a completely different world three Springs ago, and I bet they're missing it right about now.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Strathcona

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Another Swell Addition to ‘Yeast Van’

Designed by Simcic + Uhrich Architects, the two-level, 67 seat brewery and tasting facility quickly found a customer base for its 12 taps

Comfort Food / Strathcona

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Tonkatsu With Curry Rice at Dosanko

It has all the 'comforting' elements from crunchiness to gooeyness, plus enough umaminess to ignite a palate well-rinsed in cold beer.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Harvest Noodles’ Opening Soon on Union Street

Chef Andrea Carlson is moving the noodle soup component of Harvest to a new, 25-seat space two doors down from the original.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Previous
Fairmont Pacific Rim Introduces ‘Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up’ on Front Plaza
Next
The Cinematheque Gets Set to Reopen for In-Person Film Screenings on July 9th

Honour Bound

See more from Honour Bound
Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Honour Bound

Stock Up On Provisions From These Local Food Stores and Wineries

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it's vital to support the little guys as much as we can right now.

Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.

Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed: