The Cinematheque Gets Set to Reopen for In-Person Film Screenings on July 9th

Vancouver, BC | The Cinematheque is excited to announce that the organization will be resuming in-person screenings at the theatre from Thursday, July 9 as part of a phased reopening plan.

“We’re thrilled to be back to non-virtual business. The presentation and experience of exceptional cinema on the big screen is at the core of what we do as a cultural organization. Our staff has worked extraordinarily hard to ensure a safe and secure reopening for our Cinematheque community.” — Jim Sinclair, Executive & Artistic Director

This announcement comes after thoughtful consideration and planning by The Cinematheque’s management staff to enable the organization to reopen in a safe and responsible manner. They have developed a comprehensive set of protocols to ensure that they are doing everything they can to keep patrons, staff, volunteers, and wider community safe. Full details of these protocols will be publicly available on their website shortly. This will be a phased reopening in order for the organization to remain flexible as they navigate this new normal.

To begin, The Cinematheque will present some of the titles from their March–April program that had to be cancelled due to the temporary closure, including the retrospective “Juraj Herz: In & Out of the Czechoslovak New Wave,” and remaining titles from the UCLA Festival of Preservation Tour. A complete schedule for reopening screenings will be announced in early July. Virtual screening opportunities will continue to complement the in-theatre programming, ensuring those in the community who are unable to return at this time can still experience Cinematheque programming from home.

The theatre will have a reduced capacity of 43 or less, depending on the seating configuration of each screening, to ensure appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, however tickets will still be available to purchase at the door with distancing measures and dedicated line up space. Online advanced seating reservations will be introduced at a later stage, and until then an usher will help patrons select seating on a first-come, first-served basis limited to couple or individual seats.

The Cinematheque plans to offer their ever-popular popcorn and other concession items after the first week of screenings. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks when possible, and all theatre staff and volunteers will wear masks throughout their shifts. Seats will be sanitized between each screening and an increased cleaning schedule will be implemented with a focus on high-contact areas. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

As an organization, The Cinematheque values cinema as a communal experience and so the team are eagerly anticipating being able to enjoy films on the big screen with their wider Cinematheque family once again.

