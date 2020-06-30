Community News / Downtown

The Cinematheque Gets Set to Reopen for In-Person Film Screenings on July 9th

Portrait

The GOODS from The Cinematheque

Vancouver, BC | The Cinematheque is excited to announce that the organization will be resuming in-person screenings at the theatre from Thursday, July 9 as part of a phased reopening plan.

“We’re thrilled to be back to non-virtual business. The presentation and experience of exceptional cinema on the big screen is at the core of what we do as a cultural organization. Our staff has worked extraordinarily hard to ensure a safe and secure reopening for our Cinematheque community.” — Jim Sinclair, Executive & Artistic Director

This announcement comes after thoughtful consideration and planning by The Cinematheque’s management staff to enable the organization to reopen in a safe and responsible manner. They have developed a comprehensive set of protocols to ensure that they are doing everything they can to keep patrons, staff, volunteers, and wider community safe. Full details of these protocols will be publicly available on their website shortly. This will be a phased reopening in order for the organization to remain flexible as they navigate this new normal.

To begin, The Cinematheque will present some of the titles from their March–April program that had to be cancelled due to the temporary closure, including the retrospective “Juraj Herz: In & Out of the Czechoslovak New Wave,” and remaining titles from the UCLA Festival of Preservation Tour. A complete schedule for reopening screenings will be announced in early July. Virtual screening opportunities will continue to complement the in-theatre programming, ensuring those in the community who are unable to return at this time can still experience Cinematheque programming from home.

The theatre will have a reduced capacity of 43 or less, depending on the seating configuration of each screening, to ensure appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, however tickets will still be available to purchase at the door with distancing measures and dedicated line up space. Online advanced seating reservations will be introduced at a later stage, and until then an usher will help patrons select seating on a first-come, first-served basis limited to couple or individual seats.

The Cinematheque plans to offer their ever-popular popcorn and other concession items after the first week of screenings. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks when possible, and all theatre staff and volunteers will wear masks throughout their shifts. Seats will be sanitized between each screening and an increased cleaning schedule will be implemented with a focus on high-contact areas. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

As an organization, The Cinematheque values cinema as a communal experience and so the team are eagerly anticipating being able to enjoy films on the big screen with their wider Cinematheque family once again.

This reopening statement is available online here.

The Cinematheque
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1131 Howe St. | 604-688-8202 | WEBSITE
The Cinematheque Gets Set to Reopen for In-Person Film Screenings on July 9th
The Cinematheque to Virtually Screen Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shanghai Triad’ June 26 – July 2

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // BC Attorney General David Eby on Making Things a Little Easier

In this episode of the podcast, Eby talks about the new restaurant and bar wholesale liquor pricing parameters and much more.

Lexicon / Downtown

Over 100 Years Ago, This Ship Full of Immigrants Made Vancouver's Racism Famous

"As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Fairmont Pacific Rim Introduces ‘Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up’ on Front Plaza

Community News / The Islands

Lumette! Releases Non-Alcoholic Spirit, ‘London Dry’

Community News / West End

Beetbox Offers Vegan Twist to Fried Chicken Day with Half-Price ‘Fried Chick-Un’ Sandwiches

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Canada Day with Special Brunch Service at Nightingale