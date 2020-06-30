Lumette! Releases Non-Alcoholic Spirit, ‘London Dry’

The GOODS from Lumette!

Sooke, BC | West coast based Lumette! Alt-Spirits has expanded its love of cocktail culture with their new London Dry offering. Available online now, London Dry is the brand’s second non-alcoholic spirit, made with all-natural flavours and distilled from premium botanicals. London Dry gives the uniqueness and versatility of an aromatic spirit when used in cocktails, but with zero percent alcohol and zero calories.

Lumette! is for cocktail lovers who decide to skip the alcohol, but do not want to miss out on the experience. The zero proof distilled spirit was born out of the admiration of all things natural, and a love for cocktail culture. Founder Alayne MacIsaac was looking for an authentic cocktail experience without the alcohol, when with friends or out for dinner. Something you sip and savour. Something you can watch the bartender handcraft before your eyes and deliver in a traditional coupe, rocks or highball glass.

”Lumette! was envisioned when I wanted to enjoy a cocktail on my own, or with friends, but did not always desire the alcohol,” says Alayne MacIsaac, founder, Lumette! ”The classic flavour profile of our new London Dry is an exciting evolution of modernized cocktail culture that gives you the complex flavours and aromas you expect from an aromatic spirit, like a gin and tonic, just without the alcohol.”

The new London Dry non-alcoholic spirit is Lumette!’s take on a classic and traditional gin, with notes of juniper with a citrus forward burst of flavour, including grapefruit, orange and lemon. London Dry is incredibly easy to substitute into cocktails for a delicious, zero proof option that feels like the ‘real’ thing.

London Dry joins Lumette!’s first release, Bright Light, a contemporary style alternative aromatic spirit, with forest and floral tasting notes. Premium, all-natural botanicals such as juniper berries, grapefruit and orange peel, grand fir needles, mint and rosemary round out the flavour bounty.

Just like a regular alcoholic spirit, all Lumette! non-alcoholic spirits are handcrafted using traditional distilling methods and equipment on Vancouver Island, B.C., including a copper aromatic still aka ‘gin’ still. Premium botanicals and local mountain created water are placed in a still, brought to temperature and from there the output is run through a proprietary process to create the final product. Lumette! uses premium aromatics and not imitation flavourings, leaving high levels of authentic botanical essential oils, which gives Lumette! its unique flavour.

Lumette! is best enjoyed in cocktails and not meant to be consumed neat. You can enjoy Lumette! as you would any gin product, playing around with different cocktails. You can purchase Lumette! online and find cocktail recipes at enjoylumette.com for $32.45

