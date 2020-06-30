Fairmont Pacific Rim Introduces ‘Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up’ on Front Plaza

the GOODS from The Lobby Lounge + RawBar

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, July 1, Fairmont Pacific Rim will unveil a summer outdoor pop-up patio at the hotel’s front plaza in partnership with hotel owners, Westbank.

The pop-up patio (with physical distancing) will highlight BBQ creations by the hotel’s executive chef Damon Campbell, together with a menu of local craft beer, cocktails, and wine.

Open Thursdays and Fridays from 3:00pm – 8:00pm, and on Saturdays from 12:00pm – 8:00pm, the pop-up will be a full-service dining experience. Serving up a menu of patio pleasers such as burgers, sandwiches, poke bowls, and desserts, together with Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned cocktails, a line-up of local brews from Stanley Park Brewing, and live music. Food and drink tickets can be purchased upon entry through contactless payment.

The patio is weather dependent, and inclement weather updates will be shared on the hotel’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Rain or shine, The award-winning Lobby Lounge and RawBar is open for daily service, offering craft cocktails, rave-worthy Ocean Wise sushi, and weekend brunch.

Residents wishing to make a weekend of it can enjoy the Canadian Residents’ rate. Inclusive of overnight luxurious accommodation with a complimentary upgrade, daily self-parking, and a late check-out of 5:00pm, guests can sleep in a little later, lounge pool-side a while longer, or take in one last bike ride or stroll along the iconic seawall before departing. Rates for the Residents’ package starts from $399.00 CAD per night in a Fairmont Room, and reservations can be made online.

ABOUT THE LOBBY LOUNGE | Lose yourself in The Lobby Lounge and RawBar’s seductive scene, where glamour meets comfort. Whether curled up by the fireside, enjoying the live music from front row seats or mingling at the Bob Dylan-inspired communal tables, The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is the perfect place to start – or end – your night. It is also home to the extended sushi bar which features fresh seafood and rave-worthy sushi. Open from lunch ‘til late, the RawBar sushi bar has been named Vancouver’s first 100 per cent Ocean Wise sushi destination, and is a must-dine for the sushi savvy.