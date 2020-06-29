South Granville’s ‘Fiore’ Returns With Dine-In Service, Delicious ‘Mercato’ Options

the GOODS from Fiore

Vancouver, BC | Fiore Restaurant is back open this week, splitting itself between a classic dine-in restaurant and an Italian mercato. Pop by for fresh noodles, pizza kits and charcuterie. Better yet, grab a bottle of Italian wine and take it to one of South Granville’s two new parkettes (shhhh – you didn’t hear that here).

If you’re sick of cooking, sit down for a decadent meal of charcuterie, stromboli and house-made pasta in the dining area, Wednesdsay through Sunday from 3pm to 9pm.