New ‘Super Natural’ Gaia Grocery Now Open in Tofino

Heading to Tofino now that Phase III is here? Good news, there’s a new grocery store in town that can help fill your cooler once you get there. Gaia Grocery is a family-friendly, environmentally-friendly and all around friendly “Super Natural Grocer” located on 4th Street just minutes away from the Village Green.

Owned by Scott and Amorita Adair, Gaia deals exclusively in locally made, organic and sustainable options whenever possible, including sustainable meats and wild seafood. They are entirely plastic-free, with over 70 bulk bins to shop from for everything from pantry staples to sweet and savoury snacks. They also carry a selection of non-fussy meal options for busy people and families, and even have a clinical nutritionist on staff who will help healthfully guide shoppers with alternative diets (vegan, vegetarian, celiac, etc.).

Having opened just six weeks ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, the good people of Gaia have designed their services to meet the needs of the times. This means that in addition to being open daily for in-person shopping, they also have a fully stocked online shop and offer free local delivery within two hours of Tofino. For non-locals who want to stock up their rental kitchen, Gaia will drop off grocery orders for pre-load before you check-in. Basically, these guys have all of the thoughtful touches you want.

Why it matters: Gaia Grocery is a family-run natural food store built out of an idea about what sort of grocery experience they wanted for themselves: a welcoming space heaped with exceptional healthy ingredients and a nourishing addition to the community – all things that have never been more important than now. Support the local little Gaia! Get it? Find out more here.