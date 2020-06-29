Heads Up / Tofino

New ‘Super Natural’ Gaia Grocery Now Open in Tofino

Portrait

Heading to Tofino now that Phase III is here? Good news, there’s a new grocery store in town that can help fill your cooler once you get there. Gaia Grocery is a family-friendly, environmentally-friendly and all around friendly “Super Natural Grocer” located on 4th Street just minutes away from the Village Green.

Owned by Scott and Amorita Adair, Gaia deals exclusively in locally made, organic and sustainable options whenever possible, including sustainable meats and wild seafood. They are entirely plastic-free, with over 70 bulk bins to shop from for everything from pantry staples to sweet and savoury snacks. They also carry a selection of non-fussy meal options for busy people and families, and even have a clinical nutritionist on staff who will help healthfully guide shoppers with alternative diets (vegan, vegetarian, celiac, etc.).

View this post on Instagram

The fun thing about opening a business during a global pandemic is how everything is constantly changing! ? We are so impressed with how kind and respectful everyone has been in the space, sanitizing their hands upon entry and letting us take care of their produce and bulk bins items. We’ve discovered how many people can comfortably fit in the store, and how to flow traffic so there’s minimal interaction. With that said, we feel like we’re ready to welcome customers safely. Thanks for your patience while we navigate these difficult times! We are still offering online ordering with free delivery, so if you’re more comfortable shopping that way, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you’ve got questions! Thank you for all the love. We are feeling so welcome ??????

A post shared by Gaia Grocery (@gaiagrocerytofino) on

Having opened just six weeks ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, the good people of Gaia have designed their services to meet the needs of the times. This means that in addition to being open daily for in-person shopping, they also have a fully stocked online shop and offer free local delivery within two hours of Tofino. For non-locals who want to stock up their rental kitchen, Gaia will drop off grocery orders for pre-load before you check-in. Basically, these guys have all of the thoughtful touches you want.

Why it matters: Gaia Grocery is a family-run natural food store built out of an idea about what sort of grocery experience they wanted for themselves: a welcoming space heaped with exceptional healthy ingredients and a nourishing addition to the community – all things that have never been more important than now. Support the local little Gaia! Get it? Find out more here.

Gaia Grocery
Region: Tofino
150 4th St. | 250-725-0237 | WEBSITE
New ‘Super Natural’ Gaia Grocery Now Open in Tofino

There are 0 comments

Restaurant Porn / Hong Kong

We Want to Stuff Our Faces With Nostalgic Treats at Hong Kong’s ‘Eat Darling Eat’

This futuristic spot focuses on the fancification of nostalgic childhood faves like pineapple buns, tong sui and egg tarts.

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Tea and Two Slices

On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient shafts and landlords still being terrible.

Previous
Both Locations of Bel Café Launch Delicious ‘Daily Deals’ for Every Day of the Week
Next
Expanded Hours and Brunch Every Day at Yaletown’s Provence Marinaside

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Downtown

‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina

The pop up will focus on Superbaba favourites like falafel, shawarma, fresh baked pita and their signature turmeric cookie.

Heads Up

New Table Service Protocols for BC Restaurants

All local diners, workers and restaurateurs should familiarize themselves with the complete Worksafe BC document.

Heads Up

19 Ways to Treat Mom Right this Mother’s Day

Just because you may not be able to give your Mom a big hug and a kiss this year doesn't mean you can't show her some love!

Heads Up

Vancouver’s Farmers Markets Set to Return Next Weekend, Albeit With Big Changes

Despite a virus debilitating our food scene, it's at least nice to know that our Spring and Summer won't be completely for naught.