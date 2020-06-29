Juke to Offer Half-Price Fried Chicken Sammies for Fried Chicken Day (July 6th)

The GOODS from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | For the third consecutive year, Juke Fried Chicken (182 Keefer Street) will give chicken lovers plenty of good reasons to cross the road — in physically distanced style, of course — by offering its popular chicken sandwiches for half-price ($3.50) on National Fried Chicken Day, Monday, July 6.

Available exclusively for in-store pickup, Juke’s signature sammies feature its always-gluten-free, southern-fried chicken marinated for 24 hours in buttermilk and garnished with house-made barbecue sauce and slaw. Due to extreme popularity on last year’s National Fried Chicken Day, there will be a limit of 10 sandwiches per guest.

In keeping with the BC government’s Phase Two reopening protocols for restaurants, all guests looking to partake in Juke’s National Fried Chicken Day feature will be required to adhere to the restaurant’s clearly designated markers that help them maintain physical distance while ordering and picking up.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature cocktails, wine and local craft beer available by the pint, bottle and bucket served up in casual, inviting spaces that encourage guests to turn up, tuck in and kick up their heels.