Community News / Chinatown

Juke to Offer Half-Price Fried Chicken Sammies for Fried Chicken Day (July 6th)

Portrait

The GOODS from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | For the third consecutive year, Juke Fried Chicken (182 Keefer Street) will give chicken lovers plenty of good reasons to cross the road — in physically distanced style, of course — by offering its popular chicken sandwiches for half-price ($3.50) on National Fried Chicken Day, Monday, July 6.

Available exclusively for in-store pickup, Juke’s signature sammies feature its always-gluten-free, southern-fried chicken marinated for 24 hours in buttermilk and garnished with house-made barbecue sauce and slaw. Due to extreme popularity on last year’s National Fried Chicken Day, there will be a limit of 10 sandwiches per guest.

In keeping with the BC government’s Phase Two reopening protocols for restaurants, all guests looking to partake in Juke’s National Fried Chicken Day feature will be required to adhere to the restaurant’s clearly designated markers that help them maintain physical distance while ordering and picking up.

For more information on Juke Fried Chicken or to stay up to date on all the latest developments at both locations, go to jukefriedchicken.com, become a fan of /jukefriedchicken on Facebook or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature cocktails, wine and local craft beer available by the pint, bottle and bucket served up in casual, inviting spaces that encourage guests to turn up, tuck in and kick up their heels.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Juke to Offer Half-Price Fried Chicken Sammies for Fried Chicken Day (July 6th)
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Comfort Food / Chinatown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hot & Sour Pork Noodle Soup at Chinatown’s Fat Mao

I like other bowls at chef Angus An's Chinatown restaurant (not to mention the roti), but this one has magic restorative powers...

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on the verge of opening his tiny restaurant in Chinatown...

View From Your Window / Chinatown

The View From Your Window #222

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Mamie Taylor’s to Close This Weekend

Owner Ron Oliver has sold the seven-year old restaurant at 251 East Georgia Street. The closing party is this Sunday, February 23rd.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Tea and Two Slices

On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient shafts and landlords still being terrible.

Previous
Bring Blue Mountain’s Tasting Room Home with Premium Wine Packs and Videos
Next
Celebrate Canada Day with Special Brunch Service at Nightingale

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

Beetbox Offers Vegan Twist to Fried Chicken Day with Half-Price ‘Fried Chick-Un’ Sandwiches

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Canada Day with Special Brunch Service at Nightingale

Community News / The Okanagan

Bring Blue Mountain’s Tasting Room Home with Premium Wine Packs and Videos

Community News / Downtown

Expanded Hours and Brunch Every Day at Yaletown’s Provence Marinaside