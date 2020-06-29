COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

While ravenously appreciative of Vancouver’s authentic Neapolitan pizzerias and the many dedicated pizzaiolos who like to experiment with local and seasonal ingredients, I’m also a sucker for a classic New York-style pepperoni slice. They can be deeply satisfying, even when eaten in a rush. (They’re also cheap as chips.) You’d think we’d have plenty of superb options for this on account of the many dozens of mentionable pizza-making operations in the city – several of which make pepperoni pizzas – but in reality there are only a handful that really nail the foldable, low-moisture mozza-topped and bright sauce-slicked triangles. The chief exemplar can be found at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint on East Broadway, where slices sees a thin layer of explosive flavour and a crispy/chewy texture that match all my late night New York City memories (so much so that it feels weird to buy them using Canadian currency). Bonus: they’re generous with their imported ‘roni cups’, or the little pepperoni slices that curl up at the circumference to create little cups containing precious drops of hot oil.