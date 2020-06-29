Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Canada Day with Special Brunch Service at Nightingale

Portrait

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of our national holiday, Nightingale will be offering brunch on Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1st from 11:00am – 3:00pm. In true Nightingale farm-to-table fashion, the team highlights brunch features with locally sourced ingredients that will surely make you sing “O Canada!” Come try Head Chef Alan Tam’s new breakfast pizza ($18) with eggs farmed from Surrey’s Zaklan Heritage Farm, bacon from Alberta’s Bear and the Flower Farm, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomatoes; or the crispy fried chicken sandwich ($18) made with poultry from Farmcrest Farm in Salmon Arm, gochujang glaze, pickled carrots, and cabbage slaw. Over at the bar, our featured Canada Day cocktail is the Northern Vesper ($14), made with Sheringham Kazuki Gin from Vancouver Island, Per Se Vodka by Ampersand Distilling Co. from the Cowichan Valley, Marrow Vermouth from Penticton, and cranberry bitters. It’s only available from Wednesday, July 1st through to the weekend, so be sure to swing by the bar and raise a toast to our home and native land! Reservations are recommended as tables are limited. Call 604.695.9500 or visit our website to reserve your table today.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
