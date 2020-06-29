Bring Blue Mountain’s Tasting Room Home with Premium Wine Packs and Videos

The GOODS from Blue Mountain

Okanagan Falls, BC | Online education just took a delicious new twist. BC’s Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars is pleased to announce that is now offering 3 special sample packs of its premium wines. Each sample pack will have its own YouTube video hosted by Blue Mountain’s Christie Mavety. The winery’s tasting room will remain closed for the 2020 season in order to maintain employee health and safety, but the sample packs offer a great way to enjoy the Blue Mountain “tasting room experience” in the comfort of your own home! The sample packs can be ordered online and either picked up curbside at the winery or shipped directly to you.

Family-owned and operated Blue Mountain crafts wines that perfectly express the Okanagan terroir. The YouTube videos will provide insider insights into the selected wines, enhancing your enjoyment of their unique character. There are 3 options to choose from:

#1 – Blue Mountain Sampler 4 Pack

Gold Label Brut

Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Chardonnay 2018

Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee 2017 #2 – Sparkling Wine 4 Pack

Brut Reserve 2011 R.D.

Blanc de Blancs 2011 R.D.

Gold Label Brut

Brut Rosé 2015 R.D. #3 – Pinot Noir 4 Pack (limited quantities)

Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee 2017

River Flow – Block 23 Pinot Noir 2017

Wild Terrain – Block 09 Pinot Noir 2017

Gravel Force – Block 14 Pinot Noir 2017

Orders may be placed online HERE. The winery ships for FREE across Canada with a minimum 6-bottle purchase, so consider adding a couple of extra bottles to your order and then use the code 2020THANKYOU to take advantage of this offer.

Blue Mountain also offers a contactless curbside pick-up option. Here are the details:

– Pick-ups available Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm

– All orders are processed and packaged ahead of pick up

– Please call Blue Mountain in advance to give notice when you are coming

– Call when you arrive, and your order will be loaded into the trunk of your vehicle

About Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars | Located in BC’s South Okanagan, Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars is distinctive among Canadian wineries in that all its wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown on the estate’s vineyards. Ian Mavety purchased the land that is now Blue Mountain Vineyard in 1971. Current owners Ian, Jane, Matt, and Christie Mavety continue to work to realize the potential of the region, utilizing sustainable farming methods and winemaking practices. Blue Mountain produces complex, age-worthy varietal wines that are consistent in style while allowing the expression of both the terroir and the individual growing season.