Both Locations of Bel Café Launch Delicious 'Daily Deals' for Every Day of the Week

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of reopening, both Bel Café Downtown and Kitsilano locations are excited to offer new Daily Deals to guests – with an enticing variety of options available every day of the week.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors at both Bel Café locations,” says Hawksworth Restaurant Group Director of Operations, Scott Garrett. “What better way to celebrate than with a different deal for every day of the week, ensuring our valued guests and community members feel welcomed back.”

New Daily Deals include:

Monday Motivation – order any small or medium beverage and be upgraded to the next size up at no additional cost

2 for Tuesday – two nutritious sandwiches (guest choice) plus two half Tuscan Kale salads for just $22

Wednesday Comfort Combo – Bel Café signature tomato soup and grilled cheese combo for only $10

Treat Yourself Thursday – order any house-made pastry and get a second one free

Feel Good Friday – start the weekend right, order a salad and receive a juice for just $12

Bel Brunch Weekends – order the famous avocado toast topped with a 6-minute egg, and get a small coffee for only $8

Bel Café is passionate about ingredients and continues to partner with the best artisanal local purveyors. From decadent cookies to flaky butter pastries, succulent sandwiches to comforting soups – the menu is constantly evolving and is available for dine-in, take-out and delivery through DoorDash. Learn more about recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures online.

Bel Cafe (Kits)
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1780 West 3rd Avenue | WEBSITE
Bel Café
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia Street | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
