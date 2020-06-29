Community News / West End

Beetbox Offers Vegan Twist to Fried Chicken Day with Half-Price ‘Fried Chick-Un’ Sandwiches

Vancouver, BC | Vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians have their own place and reason to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day this year, as West End plant-based hotspot Beetbox is offering its signature Fried Chick-Un Sandwiches for half-price ($4.75) to mark the occasion on Monday, July 6.

Beetbox’s riff on the classic Fried Chicken Sandwich swaps in breaded and fried seitan and is topped with miso aioli, iceberg lettuce and spicy pickled cucumber for a crispy and delicious handheld unlike any other. The National Fried Chicken Day promotion is available exclusively for in-store pickup orders, with a limit of five sandwiches per guest.

Guests can also complement their meal by choosing from a variety of Beetbox’s other plant-based offerings, including Chili Cheeze Fries, Crispy Onion Rings and Stuffed Baby Peppers. Earlier this spring, Beetbox also launched a new grocery line of ‘Beetbox Basics’, featuring some of its most popular ‘secret ingredients’ and vegan condiments such as Miso Mayo, Spicy Pickles, Burger Sauce, Caesar Dressing, Bac-un Slices and more, all in handy take-home formats.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up-to-date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
