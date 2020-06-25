Cool Things We Want

Turning a Metal Suitcase Into a Small Camp Kitchen

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Laura Kampf is an inspiring maker whose enthusiasm for a challenge is infectious. I love that she’s going all-in on designing and making creative solutions for camping right now. Just this past week she turned a heavy duty metal briefcase into an externally mounted camp kitchen for her soon-to-be converted horse box trailer/camper. The precise cuts (by way of a Shaper Origin CNC router) are super impressive.

If you’re curious about her camper build, check out some of her progress here.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Tea and Two Slices

On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient shafts and landlords still being terrible.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver’s Own ‘St. Lawrence’ Named Second Best Restaurants in Canada

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want One of These Very Special Bottles of Local Cabernet Franc

The very BC story of this wine - originally made for two Chinatown restaurants - has us wishing for a sip before it's all gone...

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small apartments. (We'll pounce when we see one produced/sold locally.)

Cool Things We Want

We Want to Learn How to Tie All the Knots That Every Camper Should Know

The skills will prove super handy when Covid-19 gets under control and we're all given the green light to go camping in our parks again.

Cool Things We Want

How to Make a Model of the Moon at Home While Social Distancing

All you need is a plastic sphere, some candle wax, a sheet of sandpaper, some paint and a global pandemic that gives you the time.