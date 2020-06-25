Turning a Metal Suitcase Into a Small Camp Kitchen

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Laura Kampf is an inspiring maker whose enthusiasm for a challenge is infectious. I love that she’s going all-in on designing and making creative solutions for camping right now. Just this past week she turned a heavy duty metal briefcase into an externally mounted camp kitchen for her soon-to-be converted horse box trailer/camper. The precise cuts (by way of a Shaper Origin CNC router) are super impressive.

If you’re curious about her camper build, check out some of her progress here.