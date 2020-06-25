Community News / Downtown

The Cinematheque to Virtually Screen Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shanghai Triad’ June 26 – July 2

Portrait

The GOODS from The Cinematheque

Vancouver, BC | Chinese heavyweight auteur Zhang Yimou (Raise the Red Lantern, Hero), a leading light of China’s Fifth Generation filmmakers, directed an historic run of movies beginning in the late 1980s that garnered international acclaim, top festival laurels, and unprecedented Oscar attention. (1990’s Ju Dou was the first Chinese picture ever nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.) Inextricably tied to the success of those works was Zhang’s gifted lead actress (and then romantic partner) Gong Li. Shanghai Triad marked their eighth consecutive collaboration; it would be their last for over a decade. Set in the decadent underworld of 1930s Shanghai, the visually ravishing crime drama unfolds through the eyes of 14-year-old Shuisheng (Wang Xiao Xiao), a country naïf sponsored by his uncle to serve as a lackey for a triad boss’s concubine, played by Gong. Over seven days, Shuisheng silently observes the simmering tensions, secret rendezvous, and bloody retributions in the gang syndicate, while growing increasingly concerned for the safety of his mistress. The film’s rich, sensuous cinematography earned DP Lü Yue an Oscar nomination.

Virtual Screening
Shanghai Triad
(Yao a yao, yao dao wai po qiao)
China/France 1995
Zhang Yimou
June 26 – July 2

The film will be available to screen online from June 26 – July 2. The streaming link can be accessed through The Cinematheque’s website from Friday, June 26. Half of the virtual ticket price goes directly to The Cinematheque, making it a great way to support our non-profit organization during this challenging time.

“Shanghai Triad has impeccable flow and balance. And Gong Li’s performance — a portrait of a capricious and indulgent woman who gains depth as we watch her — is one of her finest.”
Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune

“However endlessly filmmakers around the world have told story, Mr. Zhang reimagines it with immense grace and turns it into a deeply felt tragedy … Gong Li’s astonishing performance summons all the tawdriness, evil, and eventual dignity this story demands.”
Janet Maslin, New York Times

The Cinematheque
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1131 Howe St. | 604-688-8202 | WEBSITE
The Cinematheque to Virtually Screen Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shanghai Triad’ June 26 – July 2
The Cinematheque Announces Temporary Closure, March 16 – April 15

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // BC Attorney General David Eby on Making Things a Little Easier

In this episode of the podcast, Eby talks about the new restaurant and bar wholesale liquor pricing parameters and much more.

Lexicon / Downtown

Over 100 Years Ago, This Ship Full of Immigrants Made Vancouver's Racism Famous

"As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Tea and Two Slices

On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient shafts and landlords still being terrible.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver’s Own ‘St. Lawrence’ Named Second Best Restaurants in Canada

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

East Van’s Odd Society Spirits Reopening June 25th With Cocktails for a Cause

Community News / Abbotsford

Enjoy the Outdoor Experience at Field House Brewing

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens for Tastings on Friday, June 26th

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Thick As Thieves’ Barrel-Aged Wild Saison on Friday