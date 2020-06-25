Enjoy the Outdoor Experience at Field House Brewing

The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | With a new way to experience all that Field House goodness, we’ve opened our outdoor space to safely share good beers and good times with you. Things around the brewery have changed a bit, so pay attention below and we hope to see you soon!

COVERED PATIO TABLES – Reservations Only

To manage the flow of people, we’re asking that you now reserve a patio table ahead of time…this means, no waiting in line-ups when you arrive. We’ll have your table ready! Head on over to our reso page to book your spot.

THE BEER LAWN – Available for Walk-ins

On rain-free days, our beer lawn will be open for walk-ins. These tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.? If the lawn is full, we can add you to our waitlist + text/call you when a spot becomes available!

SAFELY HOSTING OUR COMMUNITY

Keeping our crew + community safe is top priority as we re-open + navigate this new service model. Here are some of the things we are doing to make sure we keep a safe space for you to enjoy:

+ Limited occupancy, outside only with 6ft between tables.

+ New table service model to encourage staying in your seat. Our hosts will show you to your table, take your order and bring everything to you!

+ Our crew will be wearing masks and when required, gloves.

+ Our crew is practicing repeated hand-washing throughout the day and we hope you are too!

+ We have upped our game with frequent sanitization of all surfaces.

+ Hand sanitizer stations for public use are readily available.

+ We have at least one Safety Rep available at all times.

+ Our food is served with single-use utensils and our dishware is properly sanitized.

Please Have Patience

We are so excited that we get to host you again! We’ve put a lot of hard work into crafting a new Field House experience + to make sure we follow all the necessary health protocols to maintain a safe space to enjoy. We are ALL learning how to navigate this new normal, so we ask that you please give us your support + help as we work out the kinks!

BEERS! TO YOU!

We still have our Bottle Shop fully stocked! Order online or swing by our Pick Up Window to grab some beer to go.

PICK UP WINDOW

Available at the brewery from 12 PM daily

FREE LOCAL DELIVERY

Available with a min. $40 order in these areas, on these days:

TUESDAY – Surrey + South Surrey + New West + Tri-Cities

WEDNESDAY – Burnaby + Vancouver

THURSDAY – Langley + Maple Ridge + Mission + Pitt Meadows

FRIDAY – Abbotsford + Chilliwack + Cultus

* Order cut off is Midnight prior to delivery *

HEAD TO OUR ONLINE SHOP TO PLACE YOUR ORDER!

– xo The Field House Crew –