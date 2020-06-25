Community News / Abbotsford

Enjoy the Outdoor Experience at Field House Brewing

Portrait

The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | With a new way to experience all that Field House goodness, we’ve opened our outdoor space to safely share good beers and good times with you. Things around the brewery have changed a bit, so pay attention below and we hope to see you soon!

COVERED PATIO TABLES – Reservations Only
To manage the flow of people, we’re asking that you now reserve a patio table ahead of time…this means, no waiting in line-ups when you arrive. We’ll have your table ready! Head on over to our reso page to book your spot.

THE BEER LAWN – Available for Walk-ins
On rain-free days, our beer lawn will be open for walk-ins. These tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.? If the lawn is full, we can add you to our waitlist + text/call you when a spot becomes available!

SAFELY HOSTING OUR COMMUNITY
Keeping our crew + community safe is top priority as we re-open + navigate this new service model. Here are some of the things we are doing to make sure we keep a safe space for you to enjoy:

+ Limited occupancy, outside only with 6ft between tables.
+ New table service model to encourage staying in your seat. Our hosts will show you to your table, take your order and bring everything to you!
+ Our crew will be wearing masks and when required, gloves.
+ Our crew is practicing repeated hand-washing throughout the day and we hope you are too!
+ We have upped our game with frequent sanitization of all surfaces.
+ Hand sanitizer stations for public use are readily available.
+ We have at least one Safety Rep available at all times.
+ Our food is served with single-use utensils and our dishware is properly sanitized.

Please Have Patience
We are so excited that we get to host you again! We’ve put a lot of hard work into crafting a new Field House experience + to make sure we follow all the necessary health protocols to maintain a safe space to enjoy. We are ALL learning how to navigate this new normal, so we ask that you please give us your support + help as we work out the kinks!

BEERS! TO YOU!
We still have our Bottle Shop fully stocked! Order online or swing by our Pick Up Window to grab some beer to go.

PICK UP WINDOW
Available at the brewery from 12 PM daily

FREE LOCAL DELIVERY
Available with a min. $40 order in these areas, on these days:

TUESDAY – Surrey + South Surrey + New West + Tri-Cities
WEDNESDAY – Burnaby + Vancouver
THURSDAY – Langley + Maple Ridge + Mission + Pitt Meadows
FRIDAY – Abbotsford + Chilliwack + Cultus

* Order cut off is Midnight prior to delivery *

HEAD TO OUR ONLINE SHOP TO PLACE YOUR ORDER!

– xo The Field House Crew –

Field House Brewing
Region: Abbotsford
2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford | 604-776-2739 | WEBSITE
Enjoy the Outdoor Experience at Field House Brewing
Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Restaurant Porn / Hong Kong

We Want to Stuff Our Faces With Nostalgic Treats at Hong Kong’s ‘Eat Darling Eat’

This futuristic spot focuses on the fancification of nostalgic childhood faves like pineapple buns, tong sui and egg tarts.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Tea and Two Slices

On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient shafts and landlords still being terrible.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver’s Own ‘St. Lawrence’ Named Second Best Restaurants in Canada

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Previous
The View From Your Window #233
Next
Turning a Metal Suitcase Into a Small Camp Kitchen

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

East Van’s Odd Society Spirits Reopening June 25th With Cocktails for a Cause

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens for Tastings on Friday, June 26th

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Thick As Thieves’ Barrel-Aged Wild Saison on Friday

Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Restaurant Wine Director Named Canada’s Best Sommelier 2020