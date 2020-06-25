Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens for Tastings on Friday, June 26th

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | We are thrilled to let you know that we’ll be re-opening our shop for wine tastings this coming Friday, June 26th!

There’s a few new procedures in place that will look just a little different than before, but we are confident you’ll appreciate the steps we’ve taken to make you feel at ease during your tasting experience here.

Some of those new procedures will be:

– Reservations are strongly encouraged and will receive priority access to tastings (6 guest max per tasting). There’s a link below to make your booking;

– Tastings will all be seated and outdoors on our patios, so we encourage you to dress for the weather conditions.

The interior of the shop will be available for guests to purchase wines and use the restroom;

– The wine shop will be open from 11am-5pm to allow staff to properly sanitize before and after your arrival;

– We kindly request that you refrain from bringing along pets and little ones if possible, just for now;

– As much as we typically love having you join us for an extended leisurely visit, we are doing our best to accommodate as many guests as safely as possible. We are allocating 45 minutes to each group who joins us for a wine tasting, to allow staff to sanitize seating area as well as prep new glassware for the next guests booked.

Please visit our website where we have more information about our Covid-19 safety protocols.

BOOK NOW!