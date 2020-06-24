Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Thick As Thieves’ Barrel-Aged Wild Saison on Friday

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |Best keep a sharp eye on your glass of this barrel-aged wild saison lest it be purloined when you’re not looking. Brewed with a unique multi-culture in cunning collaboration with our accomplices from Crooked Stave Brewery*, this delicately sour Saison – with its sweet and spicy aroma and round-bodied lemony character – would be an enticing treasure for any backyard moon-lighter.

TYPE: Provisional Wild Saison

AROMA: Sweet / Herbal / Spicy

CHARACTER: Round-bodied / Strong / Sour

COLOUR: Golden

FOOD PAIRING: Strong aged cheeses / Charcuterie / Pasta with spicy red sauce

A.B.V.: 9.1%

750ml Bottle

RELEASE DATE: Friday June 26th

* Crooked Stave is a pretty cool brewery in Denver, Colorado who share our fondness for sour, barrel-aged beers.