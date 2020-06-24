Contemplating Life on a Handmade ‘Floating Island’

With our cities now so laughably unaffordable, thousands of British Columbians are stuck imagining wonderful homes instead of living in them. Spaced is a record of our minds wandering the world of architecture and design, up and away from the unrewarding realities of shoebox condos, dark basement suites, sweet f~ck all on Craigslist and three levels of government that couldn’t give a damn.

(via) This tiny, rentable artist studio floating on Berlin’s River Spree looks like it would make a fine and contemplative place to relax. Appropriately dubbed “Floating Island”, it comes with a raised platform bed (with skylight above), a book collection (likely in German, but whatever), a kitchen and bathroom (that share a sink), a portable wifi router and a big deck, upon which can be found a BBQ, a herb garden, a hammock, and several other wonderful things besides. Most of the furnishings are handmade. I’d prefer mine in False Creek, but Berlin would do.

Images via Plum Guide