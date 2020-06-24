Chef Taeyoung Chang to Head New Culinary Program at Coho Coffee

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective has selected rising talent Taeyoung Chang to head its new culinary program at Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street). The food waste champion is known for his love of root-to-stem cooking and letting simple ingredients shine to build flavourful dishes. Guests can begin ordering his summer creations starting this week.

“We’ve been on the hunt for a chef to lead our culinary program at Coho Coffee since we opened,” says Jennifer Chan, head of retail for Coho Collective and Coho Coffee. “We definitely wanted someone progressive, who believes in local, in sustainability, and in creativity. That person is Taeyoung. We’ve been taste testing in the past couple weeks, and are excited to introduce his dishes to the public.”

Chang most recently spearheaded a food waste and plant-based catering company to fight food security through creative event management. During this time, he developed zero-waste cooking classes, created custom plant-based and food waste forward menus, and educational lunch and learns.

Eight years ago, Chang started his culinary journey by washing dishes throughout the Tri-City area, before cooking and eating his way across North America. His Lower Mainland repertoire includes The Acorn, Juno Kim Catering, and teaching at Dirty Apron Cooking School. He spent a year in South Korea to open a restaurant before returning to Vancouver.

“When I researched Coho and met with the team, I was drawn to their strong commitment to supporting local and promoting local,” says Chang. “They certainly share my cooking ethos – bringing people together through food and community, all the while educating them about sustainability and food waste. It’ll definitely be a theme for the seasonal menus.”

New summer menu items include house-made granola with oats and yogurt, avocado and local albacore tuna confit, and koji-roasted BC mushroom toast on sourdough. Many ingredients are drawn from Coho Commissary’s immense group of diverse and talented members, including bread from Tall Shadow Breads and umami flavours from VanKoji. Watch for features and more dish features in the coming weeks.

“Right now, we are sourcing our kale mix from Sole Food Farms and grains from Flourist – both mission driven businesses that value a transparent supply chain and are making some great moves towards sustainability on all fronts,” adds Chang.

Coho Coffee is located at 1370 East Georgia Street, inside Coho Commissary’s Strathcona location. Its pastry and sweets program promotes member products, such as croissants from Steve’s Gourmet Foods, scones from Agrestal Bakeshop, and Giddy Up vegan energy bites from Elle’s Kitchen. It is currently open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

For more information, please visit www.coho.coffee.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Co-founded by Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many of its small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.