Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods to Open New Victoria Location on Wednesday, June 24

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | One of Vancouver’s favourite family-owned eateries makes its debut in Victoria next week as Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods opens its new downtown location at 805 Government Street inside the historic Belmont Building.

First launched in 2013 by husband and wife team Meghan and Steve Clarke in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, Tractor has become a West Coast favourite known for its fast, fresh and creative fare made with sustainably sourced ingredients. The chain’s seasonal menus offer diners a convenient and customizable selection of bowls, salads, soups, stews, sandwiches and sides all prepared on site daily in bright, open-concept kitchens.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily starting Wednesday, June 24, Tractor Victoria will introduce the local community to the brand’s quick-service approach to healthy everyday staples. The restaurant’s signature menu of wholesome mains, sides and snacks showcases nutrient-rich vegetables, lean proteins, wholesome grains and heart-healthy fats, with plenty of options for guests with dietary restrictions and allergies.

In homage to Tractor Victoria’s Island locale, the local culinary team will be updating the menu with a special Salmon Bowl featuring your choice of market sides and Ocean-Wise sockeye salmon in a house-made creamy lemon dill marinade. For the restaurant’s first week of operation, 50 percent of sales of the Salmon Bowl will be donated to LifeCycles Project, a local organization that offers community programming to combat urban sustainability and food insecurity. Tractor’s new Salmon Bowl will be available exclusively at the Victoria location and in Vancouver at the Broadway and Ash location.

Tractor will also be introducing a new lineup of gourmet baked goods to all its cafes this month. Developed in partnership with award-winning culinary consultant Dawne Gourley, the exclusive collection of muffins, loaves, cookies, scones will make its debut at Tractor Victoria when it opens on June 24 and will be available at Tractor’s Vancouver locations in the coming weeks.

Tractor’s brand-new baked goods menu includes:

Pepita Loaf – a gluten- and dairy-free loaf packed with oats, pumpkin, pecans, and pumpkin seeds;

Chocolate Banana Bread – a decadent classic made with 60% dark chocolate, bananas and vanilla;

Chocolate Pistachio Cookie -a not-too-sweet gluten-free cookie prepared with almond flour, cocoa, 60% dark chocolate and toasted pistachios topped with flaky salt;

Apricot Power Cookie – a new and improved take on Tractor’s vegan power cookie, this tasty plant-based snack includes pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, coconut, dried apricots, maple syrup and coconut sugar;

Okanagan Scone – a flakey, buttery scone baked with toasted almonds and dried cranberries;

Jalapeno Gruyere Scone – a savoury treat with a hint of heat featuring jalapeños, green onions, aged white cheddar and gruyere cheese; Cardamom Spice Muffin – a vegan friendly cinnamon-and-cardamom-spiced whole wheat muffin topped with coconut sugar streusel;

Kitsilano Muffin – an ode to Tractor’s first location on West 4th Ave. in Kitsilano, this spiced morning muffin features carrot, zucchini, nuts and crystallized ginger.

Tractor Victoria’s full menu is available for takeout or to be enjoyed on site in the bright and airy cafeteria-inspired dining room. Bathed in natural light and blonde wood accents, the 1,650-sq.-ft. space offers seating for 20 guests with current physical distancing measures in effect. Additional tables and chairs will accommodate 10 guests on the eatery’s sunny street-front patio overlooking Victoria’s picturesque harbour.

As a community-focused eatery, Tractor Victoria also plans to curate a small rotating collection of merchandise from artisans and creators. Visitors can pick up scented candles and hand sanitizer from True Hue , jars of local floral-infused honey from Babe’s Local Honey Farm, and a selection of Tractor-branded tote bags, water bottles and camping mugs.

“We are so excited to open Tractor Victoria this month and become part of this amazing local community,” said co-founder Steve Clarke. “I’m originally from Vancouver Island and it’s been a long-time dream of mine to expand the Tractor family to Victoria and introduce the city to our team’s passion for creating fresh, healthy everyday staples.”

The popular family of counter-service restaurants now includes Tractor Victoria, seven Vancouver-based eateries – with a new location opening in West Vancouver this fall – and one outpost in downtown Toronto.

For more information about Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods, visit https://tractorfoods.com.