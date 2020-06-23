Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Celebrates New Accolade, Releases Menu for June 24-28

Vancouver, BC | The backbone of our tasting menus these past few weeks has been the delicious and sustainable vegetable program from Zacklan Heritage Farm. At one and a half acres, every inch of land is looked after with the same attention to detail that we carry out in the restaurant. Their diverse and complex farm ecosystem creates some of the most flavourful vegetables available.

This week you can find their farmed greens and herbs in our spot prawn ceviche course as well as beets, peas and fresh garlic scapes framing out the rest of this weeks menu.

Our restaurant is evolving right now on a daily basis but what stays strong is our drive to create a very special environment for you, when you are able to spend your evening with us during these times. We are very excited. See you soon.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN JUNE 24 – JULY 12

Availability is currently limited. Menu is subject to minor changes.

We are also very excited and honoured to have been included in this years Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list! This is such an amazing recognition for our group that continue lead with their passion and commitment every night.

Congratulations to all the amazing restaurants in Vancouver and across the country that made the list this year. Full list of all the winners here.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
