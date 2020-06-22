Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

(via) I chuckled when I first saw this video out of a New York City suburb several months ago, what now feels like years before the arrival of the coronavirus. Must be nice, I remember thinking. Having hunkered down in social isolation with my immediate community for the past few few months, the whole concept of the “Garage Bar” has started making much more sense. A place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right for our neighbourhood laneways, and never mind the NIMBY complaints. Even before the virus came along it wasn’t unusual for those on my block (and from around the corner) to get together on pleasant evenings with drinks and sit around in camp chairs in the alley behind my house. If one of them were to build a bar in their garage – say, for rainy pleasant evenings after the Covid fog lifts – I’d be in there bending elbows without hesitation.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If… It Had Kinetic Art Installations Shaped by the Wind

Thousands of tiles are moved by the wind, so that when it blows they flap in concert to reveal gusts and air currents in real time. 

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Followed New York’s Lead and Allowed Take-Out Alcohol

To support its breweries, distilleries, wineries and restaurants, the city should allow people to order booze with their take-out.