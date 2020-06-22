Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill and CedarCreek Introduce Culinary Experiences for Summer 2020

The GOODS from Mission Hill and CedarCreek

Okanagan Valley | Mission Hill Family Estate and CedarCreek Estate Winery are once again offering extraordinary culinary experiences at their estate restaurants. Savour the bounty of summer, captured in seasonally focused meals designed to pair flawlessly with a curated selection of wines. Please note that reservations are required for all dining experiences.

Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate

The Terrace offers an al fresco dining experience overlooking Mission Hill’s rows of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards, set against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake. In keeping with the maxim “When the valley thrives, we thrive,” Executive Chef Patrick Gayler’s menus highlight produce and fruit from local farms, complemented by herbs and vegetables grown in the Estate’s own varietal gardens.

The menus will change frequently to reflect the freshest ingredients available including locally grown spring asparagus, BC wild-caught sidestripe shrimp, and Canadian Wagyu beef, as well as local artisan cheeses, and house-made desserts.

Lunch: Enjoy two selections alongside winemaker pairings. $60 per guest.
Dinner: Enjoy five courses that showcase the Okanagan Valley and Mission Hill wines. $125 per guest.

Guests may also choose to book A Lasting Legacy Experience ($120 per guest). This begins with a Sommelier-guided tour of the estate vineyard and underground barrel cellar, followed by a guided wine and food pairing experience highlighting wines from Mission Hill’s Legacy Collection.

HOURS | Lunch: Daily 12–3pm | Dinner: Thu–Mon 5–8pm

For more information, visit: https://www.missionhillwinery.com/

Mission Hill Family Estate Set to Host ‘Festival of Trees’ Celebration, Nov. 22 to Jan. 4

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery

At Home Block, Executive Chef Neil Taylor and his team favour natural cooking methods (including the aromatic flames of a wood-fired grill fueled by timber from local orchards and seasoned barrel staves) to create a menu that showcases the honest flavours of the Okanagan, paired with CedarCreek wines. Home Block’s dining room and expansive outdoor patio offer a prime vantage point from which to take in views of Okanagan Lake and the vineyards below.

The menus will change frequently to reflect the freshest ingredients available, including lingcod, lamb, local artisan cheeses, and spring vegetables at their peak of flavour. 

Lunch: Enjoy two courses alongside winemaker pairings. $60 per guest.
Dinner: Enjoy three courses alongside winemaker pairings. $80 per guest.

Guests may also choose to book the Platinum Library Experience ($150 per guest). Begin with a private barrel tasting of CedarCreek’s most recent vintage, then move on to an immersive five-course meal. The culmination of this truly special wine journey focuses on rare library wines from the Platinum Collection, with a paired menu inspired by Chef Taylor’s international culinary experiences.

HOURS | Lunch: Daily 11:30am–3pm | Dinner: Sun to Thurs 5–9pm; Fri and Sat 5–9:30pm

For more information, visit: https://www.cedarcreek.bc.ca/

Road Tripping the Okanagan in September

