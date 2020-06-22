Lexicon / Downtown

Komagatu Maru

Photo via City of Vancouver Archives / AM 15984-:CVA 7-122.

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Komagatu Maru | racism, history | The name of a Japanese ship that famously carried 376 immigrants from (then British) India to Vancouver in May, 1914. ‘Komagatu Maru’ became synonymous with racial intolerance and colonial inhumanity because its passengers were not only denied entry into Canada by its racist exclusion laws, but they were also refused outside communications, proper due process, and – for a time – even food and water. In late July, 2014, the Komagatu Maru finally left Vancouver’s harbour, ultimately returning to India by way of Hong Kong two months later. When a riot broke out upon the ship’s arrival near Kolkata, 19 passengers were shot to death by colonial police. The Canadian government only fully and formally apologised for the incident in the House of Commons over a hundred years later, in 2016.

Usage: “As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told…”

 

There are 0 comments

Next Lexicon post

Lexicon

Laffs, The

Downtown

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

PHOTOS // Scenes From Friday’s Protest Against Racism and Police Brutality

Local photographer Jonathan Norton was at the protest on Friday, June 5th and shared some of his images with us.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Tea and Two Slices

On Viaducts Closing for Deadpool and Looking for East Van’s Autonomous Zone

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr sees surveillance trailers and the threat of jail for those partaking of the CERB.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Lexicon

See more from Lexicon
Lexicon / Victoria

The Phenomenon Making Victoria Almost Three Times Sunnier Than Vancouver

"Southwestern BC isn't always wet. It really depends are where you are in relation to the Olympic Rain Shadow."

Lexicon / Downtown East Side

The Stretch of East Hastings St. Where Goods Are Informally Bought, Sold and Traded

"I found a Star Wars lunch box, a Public Enemy casette and a mint condition tennis racket on the Merch Block today..."

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."