Fairmont Pacific Rim Celebrates Four Awards in Annual Canadas100Best Restaurant and Bar Guides

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | [On June 18th], Fairmont Pacific Rim’s all-star cast of restaurants and bars, in addition to head bartender Jeff Savage, were recognized when Canada’s 100Best unveiled its comprehensive list of best restaurants and bars across the nation.

In the Canadas50 Best Bar list, Botanist Bar placed in the overall #6 Bar in the nation. Recognized as “one of the most creative cocktail bars in the country, if not the world”, the team specializes in theatrics and pageantry with its cocktail lab series, utilizing creatively sourced and foraged ingredients like the Candy Cap mushroom, infused into rye to design a truly Canadian Manhattan-style cocktail, or the Into the Aether, the award-winning cocktail that takes a spin, quite literally, on the classic martini poured into a spinning glass as it levitates to define gravity. The Lobby Lounge and RawBar, the hotel’s original cocktail bar, was awarded #39 for its “south beach meets Coal Harbour” vibe dressed in white Italian marble-clad, featuring craft cocktails, Ocean Wise sushi and live music.

Botanist Bar head bartender Jeff Savage was aptly awarded the 2020 Bartender of the Year at this year’s ceremony, as voted on by the guides’ esteemed panel of judges.

Fairmont Pacific Rim’s signature flagship restaurant, Botanist, was awarded the #39 restaurant in Canada under the helm of executive chef Hector Laguna. Renowned for bringing the bounty of British Columbia to the table, Laguna’s “daintiness of his plating, frothy chicken-fat foams, and dusting of mushroom soil, is juxtaposed against bold herb infusions and spicy vinaigrettes,” is highlighted as a not-to-be-missed dining destination.

“We’re honoured to have our restaurants, bars, and the talented Jeff Savage recognized within the prestigious Canadas100Best guide,” comments Jason Cisneros, Director of Food and Beverage. “It’s a true testament to the passion, dedication, and creativity of our collective teams. While Botanist remains temporarily closed, we are raising a virtual toast to our community and look forward to welcoming guests to The Lobby Lounge and sharing Botanist reopening plans as they become available.”

The Lobby Lounge and RawBar has reopened for daily service, offering its signature cocktails and sushi, a new cocktail hour (3:00-6:00pm), and weekend brunch.

A recording of the virtual awards ceremony, with segments filmed from The Lobby Lounge, can be viewed online.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
