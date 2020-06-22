Opportunity Knocks / Burnaby

Burnaby’s ‘Mon Paris Patisserie’ on Hunt for Creative, Full-Time Chocolatier

Portrait

The GOODS from Mon Paris Patisserie

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie is looking for an accomplished and creative full-time chocolatier to join their team in September. Salary is competitive and based on skill. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years of professional chocolate experience, demonstrate strong technique and is passionate, dedicated, and self motivated. Responsibilities range from making ganache and casting molds to developing seasonal chocolate art pieces.

Submit your CV and photos of your past work to info[at]monparisca.

We look forward to meeting you!

  • MonParisPatisserie_ElenaKrasnova_2020ValentineChocolateCollection_PhotoByNoraHamade-08015
  • Mon Paris Patisserie 08 by RedBoxID
  • NoraHamade-06872
  • MonParisPatisserie_ElenaKrasnova_SakuraStrawberryMacaron_9065_PhotoNoraHamade
  • NoraHamade-02095
  • MonParisPatisserie_ElenaKrasnova_2020ValentineDarkChocolateFlowerPot_PhotoByNoraHamade-08013
  • NoraHamade-06863
  • Mon Paris Patisserie 01 by RedBoxID
  • MonParisPatisserie_ElenaKrasnova_SakuraStrawberryMacaron_PhotoNoraHamade
  • MonParisPatisserie_ElenaKrasnova_2019ChocolateBox_PhotoByNoraHamade-02108
  • NoraHamade-09096
  • MonParisPatisserie_ChefElenaKrasnova_ChocolateTeacup_MothersDay

About Mon Paris Patisserie

Born in Russia, Elena Krasnova, owner and pastry chef of Mon Paris Pâtisserie studied in Paris at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. in 2017 with the launch of her Burnaby pasty shop, Mon Paris Pâtisserie, where she continues to create and showcase her exquisite pastries, chocolates and desserts. Elena’s pastry and confectionary creations have been featured in esteemed North American and European publications showcasing her unique and artistic style and garnering her the attention of top pastry chefs around the world.

Mon Paris Patisserie
4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
