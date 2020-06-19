The Mackenzie Room to Reopen June 25th With Intimate Dinner Series

The GOODS from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | What better way to celebrate having guests back in our space, than to treat diners to some of Chef Sean’s greatest hits. In the nearly 5 years we have been open, Chef Sean has never had a repeat dish on our rotating menu (other than the mainstays). So it’s fitting that in celebrating re-opening on June 25th, and leading up to our 5th Birthday on July 9th, we take a trip down memory lane.

Chef Sean has been hard at work, putting dishes together that were fan favourites, staff favourites, and ones he personally had a soft spot for. “Coming up with new dishes every week was a great challenge, and definitely kept things exciting. But sometimes you grew really fond of dishes and wished they could come back. With the restaurant having a new lease on life in Phase 2, it felt only fair to offer the same to some of my favourite dishes.”

Much like its sister restaurant Say Mercy!, which re-opened June 1st, The Mackenzie Room will be re-opening with fewer tables, all socially distanced, with self-assessment protocols for staff and guests to keep everyone safe, and PPE care packages on each table.

Bailey Hayward, the General Manager of The Mackenzie Room helped get Say Mercy! up and running and she’s ready to bring that energy back to her own dining room. “It’s tough opening with fewer seats, but in a way, because The Mackenzie Room feels like a log cabin in the middle of the city, the reduced capacity actually just feels more homey and intimate. It’ll be a really nice dining experience!”.

The menu will be available a la carte, but in typical The Mackenzie Room fashion, you’ll have an option to do I Want It All or Just The Two Of Us. June 25th opening – 4days/wk (Thurs-Sun).

The Mackenzie Room | Re-Opens June 25th

Thursday-Sunday with dinner service starting at 5:30pm.

