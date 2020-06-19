Tacofino’s ‘Ocho’ Location Reopens for Dine-In Today

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino’s Mount Pleasant ‘Ocho’ location at 8 East 5th Avenue becomes the first in the born-in-BC brand’s family of local restaurants to reopen its doors for limited dine-in and patio service and takeout beginning today, Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Beyond Tacofino-to-Go options including tacos, burritos and nachos available for pickup via tacofino.com, Ocho will also offer a dine-in menu for lunch and dinner that includes a mix of old favourites and such new signature beach-and-surf-inspired fare as:

TACOS

Two per order, served on flour tortillas, $8

Pacific Cod (avocado crema, pickled red onions, cilantro);

Chicken (tamarind mayo slaw, edamame chimichurri);

Wild Mushroom (charred garlic and Guajillo vegan mayo, arugula);

Tempura Squash (green pumpkin seed mole, toasted sunflower seeds).

BURRITOS

All burritos can be made into a bowl

Carnitas (black beans, grilled tomatillo arbol salsa, arugula and cabbage slaw, grilled pineapple, crispy shallots), $13;

Grilled Chicken (crispy rice, pickled red onion, tamarind mayo, edamame chimichurri, cabbage, jalapeño), $13;

Albacore Tuna Wrap (tonnato, iceberg lettuce, charred and pickled onions, tomato salad), $14;

Bean and Cheese (grilled tomatillo arbol salsa, avocado crema, charred and pickled onion, cabbage), $11.

FROM THE GRILL

Served with flour tortillas

Pork Belly (tempura squash, habanero salsa), $20;

Skirt Steak (wild mushroom gratin, edamame chimichurri), $22;

Wild Sockeye Salmon (grilled cabbage, grilled tomatillo arbol salsa), $22;

Achiote Cauliflower (fermented carrots, crispy rice, edamame chimichurri), $16.

Ocho will also offer a variety of dine-in-only Happy Hour features from 3 to 6 p.m. daily that include Nachos and other share items as well as an array of Tacofino margaritas for $9 each and select BC craft beer on tap for $5.

In accordance with protocols mandated as part of the BC Government’s Phase Two reopening plans, Tacofino has also instituted a number of measures at Ocho to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of staff and guests. These include frequent sanitization of common-touch areas and washrooms, the use of disposable one-time-use menus and scannable QR codes, personal protective equipment for staff and Plexiglas dividers installed throughout the space.

The Ocho reopening follows the lead of Tacofino’s Kitsilano (1909 West 4th Ave.), Hastings Commissary (2327 E Hastings St.) and Yaletown (1025 Mainland St.) locations, which continue to offer pickup and delivery options seven days a week. Tacofino has also begun to redeploy its roaming fleet of food trucks, with its Pink Truck taking up its familiar residence outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at Howe and Robson for weekday lunch service between noon and 3 p.m.

HOW TO ORDER | Takeout orders for Tacofino’s Ocho location can be made through tacofino.com beginning today, Friday, June 19. Ocho will also accept guests in its dining room, at the bar and on the newly added patio on a walk-in basis only.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria and a legion of loyal fans.