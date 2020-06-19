Community News / Main Street

Tacofino’s ‘Ocho’ Location Reopens for Dine-In Today

Portrait

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino’s Mount Pleasant ‘Ocho’ location at 8 East 5th Avenue becomes the first in the born-in-BC brand’s family of local restaurants to reopen its doors for limited dine-in and patio service and takeout beginning today, Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Beyond Tacofino-to-Go options including tacos, burritos and nachos available for pickup via tacofino.com, Ocho will also offer a dine-in menu for lunch and dinner that includes a mix of old favourites and such new signature beach-and-surf-inspired fare as:

TACOS
Two per order, served on flour tortillas, $8
Pacific Cod (avocado crema, pickled red onions, cilantro);
Chicken (tamarind mayo slaw, edamame chimichurri);
Wild Mushroom (charred garlic and Guajillo vegan mayo, arugula);
Tempura Squash (green pumpkin seed mole, toasted sunflower seeds).

BURRITOS
All burritos can be made into a bowl
Carnitas (black beans, grilled tomatillo arbol salsa, arugula and cabbage slaw, grilled pineapple, crispy shallots), $13;
Grilled Chicken (crispy rice, pickled red onion, tamarind mayo, edamame chimichurri, cabbage, jalapeño), $13;
Albacore Tuna Wrap (tonnato, iceberg lettuce, charred and pickled onions, tomato salad), $14;
Bean and Cheese (grilled tomatillo arbol salsa, avocado crema, charred and pickled onion, cabbage), $11.

FROM THE GRILL
Served with flour tortillas
Pork Belly (tempura squash, habanero salsa), $20;
Skirt Steak (wild mushroom gratin, edamame chimichurri), $22;
Wild Sockeye Salmon (grilled cabbage, grilled tomatillo arbol salsa), $22;
Achiote Cauliflower (fermented carrots, crispy rice, edamame chimichurri), $16.

Ocho will also offer a variety of dine-in-only Happy Hour features from 3 to 6 p.m. daily that include Nachos and other share items as well as an array of Tacofino margaritas for $9 each and select BC craft beer on tap for $5.

In accordance with protocols mandated as part of the BC Government’s Phase Two reopening plans, Tacofino has also instituted a number of measures at Ocho to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of staff and guests. These include frequent sanitization of common-touch areas and washrooms, the use of disposable one-time-use menus and scannable QR codes, personal protective equipment for staff and Plexiglas dividers installed throughout the space.

The Ocho reopening follows the lead of Tacofino’s Kitsilano (1909 West 4th Ave.), Hastings Commissary (2327 E Hastings St.) and Yaletown (1025 Mainland St.) locations, which continue to offer pickup and delivery options seven days a week. Tacofino has also begun to redeploy its roaming fleet of food trucks, with its Pink Truck taking up its familiar residence outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at Howe and Robson for weekday lunch service between noon and 3 p.m.

HOW TO ORDER | Takeout orders for Tacofino’s Ocho location can be made through tacofino.com beginning today, Friday, June 19. Ocho will also accept guests in its dining room, at the bar and on the newly added patio on a walk-in basis only.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria and a legion of loyal fans.

Tacofino Ocho
Neighbourhood: Main Street
Ontario St. & East 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
Tacofino’s ‘Ocho’ Location Reopens for Dine-In Today
Where to Book Your Holiday Parties

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

In this episode, we chat with Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington about getting tripped up by bureaucratic red tape.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

The original is from Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, and onion/garlic powders, the artichoke chunks play tasty tricks on the teeth of fried chicken fans.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Viaducts Closing for Deadpool and Looking for East Van’s Autonomous Zone

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr sees surveillance trailers and the threat of jail for those partaking of the CERB.

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Previous
The Mackenzie Room to Reopen June 25th With Intimate Dinner Series
Next
Employee Pricing Takes Flight at Irish Heather, Open Outcry, Salt Tasting Room

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Employee Pricing Takes Flight at Irish Heather, Open Outcry, Salt Tasting Room

Community News / Railtown Japantown

The Mackenzie Room to Reopen June 25th With Intimate Dinner Series

Community News / Main Street

Award-Winning, Vegetable-Forward Restaurant ‘The Acorn’ Reopens Dining Room

Community News / East Vancouver

East Van Roasters Has Dad Deliciously Covered With Their Father’s Day Offerings