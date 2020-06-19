Savio Volpe Hiring Assistant Managers

The GOODS from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | The team behind Osteria Savio Volpe is hiring Assistant Managers.

The ideal candidates are motivated self-starters, with a desire to grow and develop with our team. Candidates should possess a strong sense of hospitality and a desire to perfect guest experience in every way.

Experience leading a large team in a fast paced environment is an asset. Experience with the Opentable and Tock platforms is ideal. Candidates should also have an undeniable passion for Italian food, beverage and culture.

Interested candidates should send a resume in confidence to kaitlin [at] saviovolpe.com.