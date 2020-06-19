Chef Angus An’s Longtail Kitchen Reopens

The GOODS from Longtail Kitchen
New Westminster, BC | Chef Angus An and new head chef Bonnie Khummuang have quietly reopened the doors to Longtail Kitchen, the Southeast Asian eatery at New Westminster’s River Market. Guests are invited back to Longtail for crispy chicken wings, stir-fried noodles, flavourful curries, and local craft beers from Steel & Oak. Longtail Kitchen is also offering food and drinks for takeout—including several Steel & Oak beers—and delivery via Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.
Guests will be asked to abide by social-distancing guidelines. Dine-in seating will be capped at a maximum of 16 guests, including coveted seats on the riverside patio.
Longtail Kitchen is currently open 11am to 6pm, seven days a week.
MENU
snacks and sides
crispy chicken wings 9
sweet chilli fish balls 7
hand pulled roti w/peanut sauce 6
steamed jasmine rice 2
add on peanut sauce 3oz. 2
stir fry noodles
pad thai tofu 13
pad thai chicken 14
pad thai prawns 14
pad see-ew beef 14
singapore fry noodle w/tofu 13
singapore fry noodle w/chicken 13
rice dishes
chinese sausage fried rice 12
basil chicken w/fried egg 14
gai-lan & pork belly 14
daily curry w/choices of tofu , chicken , prawns or fish balls 14
add on chicken or prawns (4pcs) 3
drinks
pop (coke, diet coke, ginger ale) 2
bottled water 2
juice (coconut, mango, guava, lychee) 3
Snapple tea 3
premium sugar cane juice 3
Alcohol
steel and oak shiny things india pale ale 6% Alc. (473ml.) 6 , pack of four 20
steel and oak vibrant things tropical pale ale 4.6% Alc. (473ml) 6, pack of four 20
steel and oak quinella saison with guava & brett 5.9% Alc.(500ml) 12
ABOUT LONGTAIL KITCHEN | Named after the iconic water taxis of Thailand, Longtail Kitchen serves Thai and Southeast Asian style street food in the authentic context of a riverside market. Celebrated chef Angus An steers Longtail’s menu toward BC ingredients while staying true to traditional methods and flavours. The menu highlights fish stews and curries, soups and noodles, offering a taste of Southeast Asia in our own backyard.
Longtail Kitchen offers a modern take on Southeast Asian street food, balancing tradition with modern twists and local ingredients. Brightly spiced and flavourful curries, stews, soups and noodles are offered, inspired by dishes enjoyed by Southeast Asian fishermen.
