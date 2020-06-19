Community News / New Westminster

Chef Angus An’s Longtail Kitchen Reopens

Portrait

The GOODS from Longtail Kitchen

New Westminster, BC | Chef Angus An and new head chef Bonnie Khummuang have quietly reopened the doors to Longtail Kitchen, the Southeast Asian eatery at New Westminster’s River Market. Guests are invited back to Longtail for crispy chicken wings, stir-fried noodles, flavourful curries, and local craft beers from Steel & Oak. Longtail Kitchen is also offering food and drinks for takeout—including several Steel & Oak beers—and delivery via Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

Guests will be asked to abide by social-distancing guidelines. Dine-in seating will be capped at a maximum of 16 guests, including coveted seats on the riverside patio.

Longtail Kitchen is currently open 11am to 6pm, seven days a week.

MENU

snacks and sides

crispy chicken wings 9

sweet chilli fish balls 7

hand pulled roti w/peanut sauce 6

steamed jasmine rice 2

add on peanut sauce 3oz. 2

stir fry noodles

pad thai tofu 13

pad thai chicken 14

pad thai prawns 14

pad see-ew beef 14

singapore fry noodle w/tofu 13

singapore fry noodle w/chicken 13

rice dishes

chinese sausage fried rice 12

basil chicken w/fried egg 14

gai-lan & pork belly 14

daily curry w/choices of tofu , chicken , prawns or fish balls 14

add on chicken or prawns (4pcs) 3

drinks

pop (coke, diet coke, ginger ale) 2

bottled water 2

juice (coconut, mango, guava, lychee) 3

Snapple tea 3

premium sugar cane juice 3

Alcohol

steel and oak shiny things india pale ale 6% Alc. (473ml.) 6 , pack of four 20

steel and oak vibrant things tropical pale ale 4.6% Alc. (473ml) 6, pack of four 20

steel and oak quinella saison with guava & brett 5.9% Alc.(500ml) 12

ABOUT LONGTAIL KITCHEN | Named after the iconic water taxis of Thailand, Longtail Kitchen serves Thai and Southeast Asian style street food in the authentic context of a riverside market. Celebrated chef Angus An steers Longtail’s menu toward BC ingredients while staying true to traditional methods and flavours. The menu highlights fish stews and curries, soups and noodles, offering a taste of Southeast Asia in our own backyard.
Longtail Kitchen offers a modern take on Southeast Asian street food, balancing tradition with modern twists and local ingredients. Brightly spiced and flavourful curries, stews, soups and noodles are offered, inspired by dishes enjoyed by Southeast Asian fishermen.

Longtail Kitchen
116-810 Quayside Drive | 604-553-3855 | WEBSITE
