East Van Roasters Has Dad Deliciously Covered With Their Father’s Day Offerings

Vancouver, BC | East Van Roasters has dad covered with chocolate, coffee, cool Ts, toques and mugs, plus the best Father’s Day Gift Box ever: salted chocolate chunk cookies and freshly roasted coffee!

This bean-to-bar chocolate maker and specialty coffee roaster has curated its online shop with delicious gifts just for Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21):

Father’s Day Trilogy

Three Father’s Day inclusion bars (50g), $22.

· Toffee Crunch Bar: 70 per cent Madagascan chocolate, with toffee and black salt.

· Cereal Bar: 55 per cent Madagascan chocolate combined with hazelnut & almond butter, blueberries, toasted buckwheat and fleur de sel.

· Jitter Bean Bar: 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate infused with Peruvian coffee.

Father’s Day Gift Box

Six irresistible Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies and a 454g bag of freshly roasted Ethiopia or Empress Blend Coffee, $30.

Shop these meaningful gifts and more at the East Van Rosters online shop: https://east-van-roasters.square.site/s/shop.

Father’s Day gifts are available for pick-up at East Van Roasters (319 Carrall Street) on Friday from 12pm to 5pm and Saturday from 12pm to 2pm. A delivery option is available for the Father’s Day Gift Box on Saturday, June 20 from 12pm to 3pm. Delivery is available through LOCVL couriers to Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Port Moody. Delivery fees range from $12 to $25, see website for more details.

ABOUT EAST VAN ROASTERS | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that roasts specialty coffee and makes bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel, East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
